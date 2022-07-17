Hip pain: 6 common causes and what to do

Hip pain is usually not a serious symptom and, in most cases, can be treated at home by applying heat to the region and resting, in addition to avoiding high-impact exercises such as running or climbing stairs, for example.

Here’s how to apply heat to relieve pain.

However, when hip pain is severe, persistent, lasts for more than 15 days, and does not improve with rest and painkillers such as Dipyrone, or seems to get worse, it is recommended to consult an orthopedist, as it may be a sign of a problem. more serious, such as arthritis, osteoarthritis or bursitis, which may need more specific treatment.

The main causes of hip pain include:

1. Tendonitis

Tendonitis usually causes pain in the hip joint that gets worse with exercise, such as walking or running, and that can radiate down the leg. This type of pain is more common in athletes who use the tendons around the hip a lot and, therefore, it is common to appear after a session of physical exercise, for example.

What to do: place a warm compress on the hip for 15 minutes, 2 to 3 times a day for at least 3 days in a row and apply an anti-inflammatory ointment such as Cataflam or Traumeel, for example. Check out other tips to relieve hip tendonitis pain.

2. Bursitis

In the case of hip bursitis, the pain is deeper, affecting the middle of the joint and may radiate down the side of the thigh. In some cases, bursitis can cause slight swelling on the side of the thigh and even be painful to the touch.

What to do: applying warm compresses to the side of the hip and doing stretching exercises such as lying on the floor and elevating the hip can help relieve pain. However, it is also advisable to consult an orthopedist, as it may be advisable to take anti-inflammatory drugs and undergo physiotherapy sessions. Check out some exercises for hip bursitis and other treatment options.

3. Sciatic nerve inflammation

Nerve inflammation usually appears in people who do impact exercises or who regularly do glute training, for example. In addition, this type of pain is also common in the elderly, due to compression of the nerve by the vertebrae of the spine.

Pain caused by inflammation of the sciatic nerve tends to be more intense in the back of the hip, in the gluteal region, and radiates to the leg, which can cause a burning sensation or difficulty moving.

What to do: In some cases, sciatic nerve pain can be relieved by massaging the buttocks and lower back, as well as stretching and strengthening back exercises. However, when the pain does not improve, it is advisable to go to the doctor, as it may be necessary to take anti-inflammatories or even have physical therapy sessions to help reduce the inflammation of the nerve. Here are some examples of exercises and other options for treating sciatic nerve pain.

Here are some tips to relieve sciatica pain:

4. Arthritis or arthrosis

In people over 60, hip pain is usually a sign of arthritis, osteoarthritis, or even osteoporosis, causing increased pain when walking, sitting, or doing other activities that mobilize the hip joint.

What to do: you should consult an orthopedist to start treatment with anti-inflammatory drugs, such as Diclofenac or Ibuprofen, and have physiotherapy sessions to reduce joint inflammation. See more about treatment for osteoarthritis in the hip.

5. Hip dislocation or fracture

When the pain is very intense and makes it difficult to walk and it is difficult for the person to sit down or stand up, dislocation may be suspected, which is when the joint moves out of place, but it can also be a sign of fracture, especially when it is a fall in the elderly, or when pain arises after an accident involving a car or motorcycle.

What to do: in case of an accident, the SAMU must be called immediately by calling 192 because the treatment is done with surgery. In any other case, it is also advisable to go to the hospital or consult an orthopedist as soon as possible, to start the appropriate treatment and relieve the pain. Learn how to identify a hip dislocation and what treatments can be done.

When hip pain takes a long time to go away, or is very severe, the individual should see an orthopedist to diagnose the cause and start appropriate treatment, which may include medication, changes in diet or even surgery. Learn more about the surgery at: Hip Arthroplasty.

6. Hip pain in pregnancy

Hip pain in pregnancy affects about half of pregnant women and is due to the effect of relaxin on bones and joints. In this way, the hip joint becomes looser and generates greater discomfort, especially if the pregnant woman adopts bad posture during the day.

What to do: to reduce hip pain in pregnancy, a woman can use a hip brace that helps to stabilize the joint and improve well-being.

when to go to the doctor

It is advisable to go to the doctor or look for an orthopedist when the hip pain is very strong, comes on suddenly, makes it impossible to perform movements such as walking and sitting or takes more than 1 month to disappear.