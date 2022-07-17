Hip dislocation: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Hip dislocation happens when the hip joint is out of place and, although it is not a very common problem, it is considered a serious situation that needs urgent medical attention because it causes intense pain and makes movement impossible.

The dislocation can happen when the person falls, during a soccer game, is run over or suffers an automobile accident, for example. In any situation, it is not recommended to attempt to put the leg back in place, as evaluation by a healthcare professional is required.

Types of hip dislocation

Main symptoms of dislocation

The main symptoms of a hip dislocation are:

Intense hip pain;

Inability to move the leg;

One leg shorter than the other;

Knee and foot turned in or out.

In case of suspicion of dislocation, an ambulance should be called by calling SAMU 192 or the fire department by calling 190 if there is incarceration. The person must be transported lying on a stretcher because he is unable to support his weight on his leg and is also unable to remain seated.

While the ambulance does not arrive, if possible, an ice pack can be placed directly on the hip so that the cold can numb the area, reducing pain.

Here’s what to do when a hip dislocation happens.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment is usually done with surgery to reposition the leg bone in the socket in the hip bone because this is a change that causes so much pain that it is inadvisable to attempt the procedure with the person awake.

The procedure to fit the leg bone in the hip must be done by the orthopedist and the possibility of moving the leg in all directions freely indicates that the fit was perfect but it is always important to perform another X-ray or CT scan that may indicate that the bones are properly positioned.

If there is any change, such as a bone fragment inside the joint, the doctor can perform an arthroscopy to remove it, and it is necessary to stay in the hospital for about 1 week. In the postoperative period, the orthopedist may indicate the use of crutches so that the person does not put their body weight directly on this newly operated joint so that the tissues can heal as soon as possible.

Physiotherapy for hip dislocation

Physiotherapy is indicated from the first postoperative day and initially consists of movements performed by the physiotherapist himself to maintain leg mobility, avoiding scar adhesions and favoring the production of synovial fluid, which is essential for the movement of this joint. Stretching exercises are also indicated as well as the contraction of muscles in an isometric way, where there is no need for movement.

When the orthopedist indicates that it is no longer necessary to use crutches, physiotherapy can be intensified, taking into account the limitations that the person has.