Ileostomy: what it is, what it is for and care

Ileostomy is a type of procedure in which a connection is made between the small intestine and the abdominal wall in order to allow the feces and gases to be eliminated when they cannot pass through the large intestine due to disease, being directed to a bag that fits the body.

This procedure is usually performed after surgery on the digestive system, especially in case of bowel cancer, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, for example, and can be temporary or permanent, being important, in both cases, that the person has the necessary care. necessary to prevent skin infections and irritations.

what is it for

Ileostomy is used to redirect the flow of the small intestine when the large intestine has changes, being indicated mainly after surgeries to treat cancer in the intestine or rectum, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, diverticulitis or perforations in the abdomen. Thus, feces and gases are directed to a collection bag that is adjusted to the body and needs to be changed on a regular basis.

In the intestine there is water absorption and action of microorganisms that are part of the intestinal microbiota, leaving the feces with a more pasty and solid consistency. Thus, in the case of an ileostomy, as there is no passage through the large intestine, the stool is very liquid and acidic, which can cause a lot of skin irritation.

Ileostomy is a type of ostomy, which corresponds to a surgical procedure that aims to connect an organ to the external environment and, in this case, the small intestine to the abdominal wall. As a result of this procedure, there is formation of a stoma, which corresponds to the site of the skin where the connection was made, which can be permanent, when it is verified that there is no possibility of maintaining the normal function of the intestine, or temporary, in which it remains until the intestine is recovered.

Care after ileostomy

The main care after the ileostomy is related to the bag and the stoma, in order to avoid inflammation and infections at the site. Thus, it is important that the ileostomy bag is changed regularly, preferably when it reaches 1/3 of its maximum capacity, avoiding leaks, and the contents should be flushed into the toilet and the bag discarded to avoid infections. However, some bags are reusable, so it is important that the person follows the disinfection instructions.

To avoid major skin irritation due to the acidity of the stool, it is important that the opening of the pouch is the size of the stoma, to prevent the released stool from coming into contact with the skin. In addition, even if there is no contact between the contents released in the bag and the skin, after removing the bag it is important to clean the region and the stoma well, according to the nurse’s guidelines, dry the skin well and place the other bag.

The doctor may also recommend the use of a spray or protective ointment, which prevents skin irritation caused by the contents released from the ileostomy. It is also important that the person drinks plenty of water during the day, as there is a greater risk of dehydration, since the stools are very liquid and there is no reabsorption of water by the body due to the fact that the stools do not pass through the large intestine.

