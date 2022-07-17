7 Popular Food Myths (Explained!)

In popular belief there are many myths related to food that have emerged over time and maintained for several generations.

Some examples include the fear of eating mango with milk or eating vegetarian food to slim down and lose weight, for example.

However, it is important to inform yourself before believing popular myths, as food should be used to improve quality of life and well-being. Here are 7 of the most popular food myths:

1. Vegetarian food to lose weight

Vegetarian food does not make you lose weight, as weight loss only happens if there is a reduction in calories consumed. Despite containing more fiber, vegetables and vegetables, a vegetarian diet can also contain excess fat, fried foods and calorie sauces, which, if not well regulated, favors weight gain.

2. Tea causes impotence

Teas do not cause impotence, but this belief exists because hot drinks give a feeling of relaxation and help to calm down. However, some teas can even be aphrodisiacs, such as black tea and catuaba tea, increasing libido, improving circulation and helping to fight impotence.

3. Mango with milk is bad

It is common to hear that drinking milk with mango is bad for you, but this mixture is rich in nutrients and is very good for your health.

Milk is a complete food, with several nutrients and is only contraindicated in cases of lactose intolerance, while mango is a fruit rich in fiber and enzymes that facilitate digestion, helping to regulate the intestine.

Take your doubt and know if eating mango and banana at night is bad for you.

4. Whole foods don’t make you fat

Whole foods such as whole grains, bread, rice and whole wheat pasta, when consumed in excess, are also fattening.

Despite being rich in fiber, these foods also contain calories that favor weight gain if not consumed in a balanced way.

5. Soda gas causes cellulite

In fact, what can increase cellulite is the sugar in sodas, not the carbonated drinks. The bubbles that form due to gas in sodas are not related to cellulite, as they contain no calories and are eliminated from the intestines.

6. Fats are always bad for your health

Fats are not always bad for your health, as the benefit or harm depends on the type and amount of fat you eat. Trans and saturated fats, present in red meats and fried foods, are harmful to health, but unsaturated fats, which are in olive oil, fish and dried fruits, help fight cholesterol and improve health, especially in the heart.

7. Orange is the richest fruit in vitamin C

Although orange is a fruit well known for having vitamin C, there are other fruits with a greater amount of this vitamin, such as strawberry, acerola, kiwi and guava.

