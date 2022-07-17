White mulberry: what is it for and how to use it

The white mulberry is a medicinal plant whose scientific name is morus alba L., which is about 5 to 20 meters tall, has a very branched trunk with large leaves, yellowish flowers and fruits.

This plant has anti-hyperglycemic, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, ensuring several health benefits. These benefits can be obtained through consumption of the plant’s fruits, leaves, in the form of tea, or through white blackberry powder.

what is it for

White mulberry has anti-hyperglycemic, antioxidant, antimicrobial and astringent properties, and can be used for different purposes to promote health, the main ones being:

Improve memory and concentration;

Help in the treatment of infections, especially in the mouth and genital region;

Prevent the proliferation of harmful bacteria;

Relieve symptoms of poor digestion, such as excess stomach acid, gas and bloating;

Prevent premature aging;

Decrease the absorption of sugar in the intestine, decreasing the glycemic peak;

Decrease the feeling of hunger.

The leaves usually contain the highest concentration of substances that guarantee the properties of the white mulberry, however the consumption of the fruits also has benefits.

white blackberry tea

The white mulberry leaf is the part that has the greatest therapeutic effects and, therefore, it is the part of the plant that is normally used to prepare tea.

Preparation mode

To prepare this tea, just boil 200 ml of water and put 2 grams of white blackberry leaves in an infusion for about 15 minutes. Then strain and drink 3 cups a day.

In addition to being consumed in the form of tea, white mulberry can also be consumed in the form of powder, in which the recommended daily dose is about 500 mg, up to 3 times a day.

Contraindications

The consumption of white mulberry is not recommended in case of allergy to the plant or for people who have chronic diarrhea.