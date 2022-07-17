Fulminant hepatitis: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Fulminant hepatitis, also known as fulminant liver failure or severe acute hepatitis, corresponds to severe inflammation of the liver in people who have a normal liver or controlled liver disease in which the liver is no longer functional and can result in death within a few days.

The symptoms of fulminant hepatitis are similar to those of other hepatitis, however the symptoms of this type of hepatitis can progress quickly, with constant dark urine, yellow skin and eyes, low-grade fever and general malaise. These symptoms evolve rapidly due to progressive liver involvement.

It is important that the diagnosis and treatment of fulminant hepatitis be done as soon as possible so that the symptoms can be controlled and there is no total loss of liver function, requiring the person to stay in hospital for treatment.

Symptoms of Fulminant Hepatitis

The symptoms of fulminant hepatitis appear and progress quickly due to the constant involvement of the liver, which can leave the person very weak within a few hours. The main signs and symptoms of fulminant hepatitis are:

dark urine;

Yellow eyes and skin, a condition called jaundice;

general malaise

low fever;

Nausea and Vomiting;

Pain in the right side of the abdomen;

Abdominal swelling;

Renal insufficiency;

hemorrhages.

When the person is very compromised, hepatic encephalopathy develops, which occurs when inflammation reaches the brain, causing behavioral changes, sleep disturbances, disorientation, and even coma, being indicative of an advanced stage of the disease.

For the diagnosis of fulminant hepatitis, the doctor must observe the patient and request laboratory tests and a biopsy of the liver tissue that allows detecting the severity of the lesions and sometimes the causes of the disease. See which tests evaluate the liver.

Main causes

Fulminant hepatitis usually happens in people who have normal liver, but it can also happen in people who have controlled liver changes, as in the case of hepatitis A and B, for example. Thus, in most cases, fulminant hepatitis is a consequence of other situations, the main ones being:

Autoimmune diseases such as Reye’s Syndrome and Wilson’s Disease;

Use of medication, most often as a consequence of self-medication;

Consumption of teas for weight loss in excess and without guidance;

Lack of oxygen in the liver tissues;

Excess fat in the liver during pregnancy.

When any of these situations is present, the person’s liver can be seriously affected, being unable to filter the blood to eliminate impurities and store vitamins and minerals, leading to the appearance of signs and symptoms of fulminant hepatitis.

When treatment is not started promptly, the liver fails to convert ammonia into urea and the disease progresses, affecting the brain, starting a condition called hepatic encephalopathy, which can be followed by failure or failure of other organs such as kidneys or lungs, and possible coma.

how is the treatment

Treatment for fulminant hepatitis is done in hospital and consists of using drugs to detoxify the liver. It is important that the person fasts for a period and then receives an adequate diet, free of fats. Sometimes dialysis to purify the blood is necessary.

However, this is not always enough to cure fulminant hepatitis, as liver inflammation is often extensive and there is no chance of reversal. Thus, liver transplantation may be recommended so that a cure can be achieved. Understand how a liver transplant is done.

However, as fulminant hepatitis is a consequence of other changes, it is important that its cause is identified and treated, preventing further liver damage.