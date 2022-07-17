Increasing fiber consumption daily is a great strategy to lower blood cholesterol levels, so you should invest in foods such as whole grains, unpeeled fruits and vegetables.

Adding seeds such as sesame, flaxseed, sunflower and poppy to yogurt, for example, is a very easy way to increase the amount of fiber you consume regularly, being a good way to control cholesterol and improve intestinal transit.

Why fiber helps lower cholesterol

Fibers help with cholesterol control because they carry the small molecules of fat into the stool, which can be eliminated naturally by the body, but for them to have the expected effect it is also important to drink plenty of water or clear liquids such as unsweetened tea to ensure that the stool becomes softer and can travel through the entire intestine, being eliminated more easily.

Some examples of fiber-rich foods are:

Vegetable: green beans, cabbage, beets, okra, spinach, eggplant;

green beans, cabbage, beets, okra, spinach, eggplant; Fruits: strawberry, orange, pear, apple, papaya, pineapple, mango, grape;

strawberry, orange, pear, apple, papaya, pineapple, mango, grape; Grains: lentils, peas, beans, soybeans and chickpeas;

lentils, peas, beans, soybeans and chickpeas; Flours: whole wheat, oat bran, wheat germ;

whole wheat, oat bran, wheat germ; Ready foods: brown rice, seed bread, wholemeal biscuits;

brown rice, seed bread, wholemeal biscuits; Seeds: of linseed, sesame, sunflower, poppy.

The function of dietary fibers is mainly to regulate intestinal transit, but they also provide a feeling of satiety, have the ability to interfere with the absorption of sugars and fats, thus being an important tool for controlling weight, cholesterol and also triglycerides.

What are soluble and insoluble fibers

Soluble fibers are those that dissolve in water and insoluble fibers are those that do not dissolve in water. For cholesterol control, the most indicated are soluble fibers that dissolve in water form a gel and remain longer in the stomach, thus giving a greater feeling of satiety. These fibers also bind to fat and sugar which are then eliminated in the stool.

As insoluble fibers do not dissolve in water, they accelerate intestinal transit because they increase the volume of stools as they remain intact throughout the intestinal transit, improving constipation, and helping to reduce the appearance of hemorrhoids and inflammation of the intestines, but they are not effective in controlling cholesterol.

A good way to consume the exact amount of fiber that helps control cholesterol is through a fiber supplement like Benefiber, for example.