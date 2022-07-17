Lung abscess: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Lung abscess is a cavity that contains pus inside, caused by necrosis of lung tissue, due to a microbial infection.

Usually, the abscess forms between 1 to 2 weeks after contamination by the microorganism, which, in most cases, is due to a complication of pneumonia caused by aspiration of the contents of the mouth or stomach, as they contain bacteria that are more likely to develop this type. of injury. Understand how aspiration pneumonia arises.

The diagnosis is made by the doctor through the evaluation of the clinical picture, lung radiography and blood tests. Then, it is essential to start treatment with antibiotics that help to fight the causative microorganisms, in association with nutritional support and physiotherapy. In more severe cases, pulmonary drainage may be necessary.

Symptoms of Lung Abscess

The main symptoms of lung abscess include:

Fever;

Shortness of breath and tiredness;

Cough with mucopurulent secretion, which may contain an unpleasant odor and streaks of blood;

Chest pain that worsens with breathing;

loss of appetite;

Weight loss;

Night sweats and chills.

The worsening of the clinical picture can take days to weeks, depending on the bacteria that caused the infection, the health conditions and defenses of the affected person’s body. Usually, only one abscess is formed, measuring more than 2 cm in diameter, however, in some cases, multiple abscesses may develop during the infection.

When signs and symptoms that may indicate this type of lung infection appear, it is necessary to consult a pulmonologist as soon as possible, or go to the emergency room, so that the cause is identified and the appropriate treatment is started immediately.

how is the diagnosis

The diagnosis of lung abscess is made by the doctor, through the analysis of symptoms, physical examination, in addition to tests such as chest radiography, which demonstrates the presence of infiltrates of secretion in the lung and the cavitation area, usually rounded, filled with pus and air.

Blood tests, such as a blood count, can help demonstrate the presence of an infection and assess its severity. Computed tomography of the chest can help to better define the location of the abscess, and to observe other complications such as a lung infarction or accumulation of pus in the pleural fluid.

Identification of the microorganism may be necessary in some cases, especially to guide treatment, and for this, a culture of pulmonary sputum can be performed, or the collection of material from the infection by tracheal aspirate or thoracentesis, for example, or even by a blood culture. . See how the test is done to identify the best antibiotic to treat the infection.

What causes lung abscess

Lung abscess is caused when microorganisms, usually bacteria, settle in the lung and cause tissue necrosis. The penetration of microorganisms can happen through the following mechanisms:

Aspiration of infectious material (most frequent cause): more common in cases of alcoholism, drug use, coma or anesthesia, in which loss of consciousness facilitates aspiration of contents from the mouth or stomach, as well as in cases of sinusitis, infections in the gums, tooth decay or even when you can’t have an effective cough;

Pulmonary infection;

Cancer;

Direct traumatic penetrations into the lungs;

Spread of infections from a neighboring organ;

Pulmonary embolism or infarction.

When lung abscess arises from direct infection of the lung, it is characterized as primary. In cases where it arises due to complications of lung changes, such as the spread of an infection of other organs or a pulmonary embolism, it is called secondary.

Some of the most common microorganisms that cause lung abscess are Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa or Streptococcus pyogenes, or anaerobic bacteria such as Peptostreptococcus, Prevotella or Bacteroides sp, for example. Fungal or mycobacterial abscesses are rarer and appear more often in people with very weakened immunity.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for lung abscess is done with the use of antibiotics such as Clindamycin, Moxifloxacin or Ampicillin/Sulbactam, for example, for an average of 4 to 6 weeks, depending on the causative microorganism and the patient’s clinical conditions.

During the acute phase, nutritional support and respiratory physiotherapy are also indicated. If the initial treatment is not effective, surgery should be performed to drain the abscess, and as a last resort, remove the necrotic lung part.

Physiotherapy for lung abscess

Physiotherapy is important to aid recovery, and is done through:

Postural Drainage: after locating the lung abscess, the individual is positioned towards the source bronchus for later elimination of secretions through coughing;

Respiratory kinesiotherapy: respiratory exercises are oriented to increase chest expansion and normalize lung volumes;

Incentive spirometry: the person is instructed to inhale deeply (pull air into the lungs) and hold it for a few seconds. It can be done through devices such as Respiron;

Aspiration of secretions if the person is unable to cough.

Physiotherapy for lung abscess is most effective in collaborative people who respond to coughing and breathing exercises. Learn more about how respiratory physiotherapy is done and what it is for.