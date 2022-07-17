Cerebral thrombosis: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Cerebral thrombosis is a type of stroke that happens when a blood clot clogs one of the arteries in the brain, which can lead to death or serious sequelae such as speech difficulties, blindness or paralysis.

Generally, cerebral thrombosis is more common in the elderly or people with high blood pressure or atherosclerosis, for example, but it can also happen in young people, and the risk may be increased in women who take birth control regularly.

main symptoms

Symptoms that help identify cerebral thrombosis are:

Tingling or paralysis on one side of the body;

Crooked mouth;

Difficulty speaking and understanding;

Changes in vision;

Severe headache;

Dizziness and loss of balance.

When a set of these symptoms is identified, it is recommended to immediately call an ambulance, calling 192, or go immediately to the emergency room. During this time, if the person faints and stops breathing, cardiac massage should be started.

Cerebral thrombosis is curable, especially when treatment is started within the first hour after symptoms appear, but the risk of sequelae depends on the affected region and the size of the clot.

Also know all the steps you should take in case of cerebral thrombosis.

What can cause thrombosis?

Cerebral thrombosis can develop in anyone who is healthy, however, it is more common in people with:

high blood pressure;

Diabetes;

Overweight;

High blood cholesterol levels;

Excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages;

Heart problems, such as cardiomyopathy or pericarditis.

In addition, the risk of cerebral thrombosis is also higher in women taking birth control pills or patients with untreated diabetes and a family history of heart disease or stroke.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for cerebral thrombosis should be started as soon as possible in the hospital, as it is necessary to inject anticoagulants directly into the vein to dissolve the clot that is clogging the artery to the brain.

After treatment, it is advisable to stay in the hospital for 4 to 7 days, so that constant observation of the state of health is carried out, because during this period, there is a greater chance of internal bleeding or a recurrence of cerebral thrombosis.

What are the main sequels?

Depending on how long the cerebral thrombosis lasted, sequelae may arise due to injuries caused by the lack of oxygen in the blood. Sequelae can include a variety of problems, from speech disorders to paralysis, and their severity depends on how long the brain has been without oxygen.

To treat the sequelae, the doctor can advise physiotherapy or speech therapy consultations, for example, as they help to recover some of the abilities that have been lost. See a list of the most common sequels and how to recover.