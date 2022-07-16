Temporal arteritis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Giant cell arteritis, also known as temporal arteritis, is an autoimmune disease that causes chronic inflammation of the arteries of the bloodstream, and causes symptoms such as headache, fever, stiffness and weakness of the masticatory muscles, anemia, tiredness and, in more severe, can lead to blindness.

This disease is detected by the doctor through physical examination, blood tests and artery biopsy, which demonstrate inflammation. The treatment is guided by the rheumatologist, and despite not having a cure, the disease can be very well controlled with the use of medication, especially corticoids, such as Prednisone.

Temporal arteritis is more common in people over 50 years of age, and although its cause is still unclear, it is known to be related to an imbalance in the immune system. This disease is a form of vasculitis, a type of rheumatic disease that affects blood circulation and can affect various parts of the body. Understand what vasculitis is and what it can cause.

main symptoms

Inflammation in the walls of blood vessels causes widespread symptoms that hinder the circulation of the affected blood vessel, especially the temporal artery, located on the face, in addition to others such as ophthalmic, carotid, aorta or coronary arteries, for example.

So, the main signs and symptoms are:

Headache or scalp pain, which may be severe and throbbing

Tenderness and pain in the temporal artery, which is located on the side of the forehead;

Jaw pain and weakness, which comes on after prolonged talking or chewing and improves with rest;

Recurrent and unexplained fever;

Anemia;

Tiredness and general malaise;

Lack of appetite;

Weight loss;

Serious changes, such as loss of vision, sudden blindness or aneurysms, can happen in some cases, but can be avoided with the identification and treatment, as soon as possible, by the rheumatologist.

In addition to these symptoms, it is common for temporal arteritis to be accompanied by polymyalgia rheumatica, which is another disease that causes inflammation of the muscles and joints, causing body pain, weakness and discomfort in the joints, especially the hips and shoulders. Learn more about polymyalgia rheumatica.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of temporal arteritis is made through clinical evaluation by the general practitioner or rheumatologist, in addition to blood tests, which demonstrate inflammation, such as elevated ESR levels, which can reach values ​​above 100 mm.

Confirmation, however, is made by temporal artery biopsy, which will demonstrate the inflammatory changes directly in the vessel.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of giant cell arteritis is done to relieve symptoms and prevent vision loss, with the use of corticosteroids, such as Prednisone, in doses with gradual reduction, guided by the rheumatologist. The use of medication is done for at least 3 months, varying according to the improvement of symptoms.

In addition, the doctor may also recommend analgesics and antipyretics, such as paracetamol, to relieve symptoms such as fever, tiredness and general malaise, if they arise.

The disease can be well controlled with treatment and usually goes into remission, but it can recur after some time, which varies with the response of each person’s body.