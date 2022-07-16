Morning sickness: 8 main causes and what to do

Morning sickness is a very common symptom in the first few weeks of pregnancy, but it can also appear at many other stages of life, including in men, without signifying pregnancy.

Most of the time, morning sickness outside of pregnancy occurs in people who are unable to sleep well or who have gone too long without eating and, therefore, can be easily resolved. However, this type of nausea can also be a first sign of other problems such as reflux, gallstones or stomach ulcers, for example.

Ideally, when nausea does not improve within a few minutes or when it is very frequent, a gastroenterologist should be consulted to identify the cause and initiate the most appropriate treatment.

The following are the most common causes of morning sickness and what to do:

1. pregnancy

The appearance of morning sickness is one of the classic symptoms of pregnancy and, in fact, pregnancy is the most frequent cause for the appearance of this type of symptom in women of childbearing age, especially between 20 and 30 years of age.

Nausea during pregnancy happens due to rapid hormonal changes in the woman’s body and tends to appear from the 4th week of pregnancy, and can be repeated several times throughout the day.

What to do: If you suspect pregnancy, it is important to take a pregnancy test from the pharmacy or go to the gynecologist to confirm the pregnancy. See how and when to take a pregnancy test.

2. Changes in sleep

Another very common cause of morning sickness is tiredness, which usually happens in people who have some kind of sleep pattern change, such as insomnia or jet lagfor example.

This happens because the sleep cycle is affected and, therefore, the body does not have time to repair itself and responds with changes in hormone production, which can end up generating the feeling of nausea.

What to do: Ideally, try to rest 7-8 hours a night to ensure your body has enough time to repair itself during sleep. in cases of jet lag, a good tip is to take advantage of the first day at the new time to rest and avoid very heavy activities. Check out other tips to combat jet lag and its negative effects.

3. Going too long without eating

People who go too long without eating overnight, especially for more than 10 hours, may experience morning sickness due to low blood glucose levels.

When this happens, in addition to nausea, other common symptoms of hypoglycemia can also appear, such as feeling dizzy, weak and having cold sweats, for example.

What to do: you should avoid going more than 8 to 10 hours without eating during, and you should have a light snack before bed, such as natural yogurt or gelatin, for example. See other healthy snacks you can eat before bed.

4. hangover

A hangover is another of the most common causes of morning sickness and it happens after drinking too much alcohol.

When there is too much alcohol in the body, hydration levels decrease, as does the amount of glucose in the blood, which ultimately results in typical hangover symptoms such as nausea, headache and extreme sensitivity to light.

What to do: the most important thing is to try to restore the body’s hydration levels, drinking plenty of water throughout the day, and restore glucose levels, through fruit intake, for example. Also, for some people, drinking a cup of unsweetened coffee can also help. Check out 7 tips to cure a hangover faster.

5. Gastroesophageal reflux

Gastroesophageal reflux happens when stomach acid manages to reach the esophagus, causing symptoms such as heartburn, feeling of a bloated stomach and nausea.

Although nausea caused by reflux can appear at any time of the day, it often appears in the morning, especially because the stomach has been empty for a long time and because the lying position facilitates the passage of acid between the stomach and the esophagus.

What to do: A good tip to lessen the symptoms of reflux when you wake up is to sleep with the head of the bed slightly elevated, so that the acid cannot easily go up from the stomach into the esophagus. In addition, having a small snack before bed also helps to shorten the period of time the stomach is empty, reducing acidity. Understand better what reflux is and how to treat it.

7. Gastric ulcer

Nausea is a common symptom in people with gastric ulcers, and although it can happen at any time of day, it can be present as early as the morning. This is because, as the stomach has been without food for many hours, the acid can act with greater intensity on the ulcer, worsening the inflammation at the site and aggravating symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, for example.

What to do: to treat gastric ulcer it is important to follow a diet based on natural and whole foods, in addition to consulting a gastroenterologist to assess the need to start treatment with antacid drugs. See other symptoms of gastric ulcer and how to treat it.

8. Inflammation of the ear

The ear has a structure, known as the vestibular system, which is responsible for the balance of the body. So, if you have an inflammation of the ear, it is possible that this structure ends up being affected, causing balance changes that can be perceived as nausea.

In addition to nausea, ear inflammation usually also causes other symptoms such as ear pain, itching, decreased ability to hear, and even pus coming out of the ear.

What to do: whenever there is a suspicion of ear inflammation, it is very important to consult an otolaryngologist to confirm the diagnosis and start the most appropriate treatment, which may include the use of antibiotic or anti-inflammatory drops. Understand what can cause ear inflammation and how to treat it.