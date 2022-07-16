Intestinal tuberculosis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Intestinal tuberculosis is the infection of the intestine by the tuberculosis bacillus, which can be transmitted through droplets of saliva from people who have this disease, or by eating and drinking meat or milk from infected animals, more rarely.

This infection is more common in people who have a very weakened immunity, such as people with AIDS, for example, and it usually happens when the person also has pulmonary tuberculosis and swallows the secretions with the bacillus. Therefore, treatment is done in the same way as pulmonary tuberculosis, with antibiotics for 6 to 9 months.

main symptoms

Intestinal tuberculosis causes symptoms in the abdomen and intestines that start out mild and get worse over time. The main ones are:

Persistent belly pain;

Diarrhea;

Bleeding in stool;

Swelling or presence of a palpable lump in the belly;

low fever;

Lack of appetite and weight loss;

Night sweats.

These symptoms are caused by wounds that the disease causes in the wall of the intestine, which are very similar to those caused by Crohn’s disease or cancer, and therefore it can be difficult to differentiate between these diseases.

how is it transmitted

Most of the time, the bacillus that causes tuberculosis is transmitted by respiratory secretions that are in the air, causing infection in the lungs. However, it can reach the intestine when a person with pulmonary tuberculosis swallows its secretions, or when unpasteurized cow’s meat or milk contaminated with bovine tuberculosis is ingested, especially in people with very weakened immunity, as in people with AIDS or who use immunosuppressive drugs, for example.

To confirm the contagion and diagnose this disease, a colonoscopy is performed with biopsy of the lesions, which is sent to the laboratory for analysis in order to identify the tuberculosis bacillus.

How is the treatment done?

Intestinal tuberculosis is curable, and treatment is carried out in the same way as in pulmonary tuberculosis, with the following antibiotic regimen, prescribed by the infectologist:

Isoniazid, rifampicin, pyrazinamide and ethambutol, in tablet form, for 2 months;

Then isoniazid, rifampicin for 4 to 7 months.

In people who do not start treatment right away, the infection can reach the deeper layers of the intestine, reaching other organs of the abdomen and the circulation, which can cause intestinal obstruction, hemorrhage and fistulas, which can even be life-threatening.

In addition, during the treatment period it is important to avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages and to have a good diet, rich in fruits, vegetables and vegetables, to help the body to fight the disease. Check out food tips to strengthen immunity.