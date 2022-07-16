How to differentiate between types of stroke (ischemic and hemorrhagic)

There are two types of stroke, which are classified according to the cause that causes the decrease in blood flow to a particular region of the brain:

ischemic stroke : which arises when a clot clogs a cerebral vessel, interrupting blood circulation;

: which arises when a clot clogs a cerebral vessel, interrupting blood circulation; hemorrhagic stroke: what happens when a vessel in the brain ruptures, decreasing the amount of blood passing through that vessel.

Although they happen differently, both types of stroke cause similar symptoms such as loss of strength or sensation in a region of the body, difficulty speaking, dizziness and blurred vision. Thus, the type of stroke cannot be identified through the symptoms, being usually confirmed only in the hospital, through an MRI or CT scan.

In any case, a stroke is always a medical emergency situation that must be identified as soon as possible and treated in the hospital, since the most important factor in this type of situation is the time that passes from the appearance of the first symptoms until the the patient is stabilized. A good way to identify a stroke is by taking the SAMU test – here’s how to take the SAMU test and when to call for medical help.

The main differences between ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes are explained below:

1. ischemic stroke

Ischemic stroke happens when there is a fatty plaque in one of the brain vessels or when a clot, which has formed elsewhere in the body, manages to reach the brain vessels, causing a blockage that prevents blood from reaching some region of the body. brain.

In addition, other main differences in relation to hemorrhagic stroke are the causes and the form of treatment:

Main causes: high cholesterol, atherosclerosis, atrial fibrillation, sickle cell anemia, clotting disorders and changes in heart function.

high cholesterol, atherosclerosis, atrial fibrillation, sickle cell anemia, clotting disorders and changes in heart function. How the treatment is done: It is usually done with drugs, given directly into a vein, that thin the clot, but it can also include surgery to remove the clot if the drugs don’t work. See in more detail how stroke treatment is done.

In addition, it is common for ischemic stroke to have a better prognosis than hemorrhagic stroke, as it is usually easier to treat, which reduces the time from the onset of symptoms until the patient is stabilized, also reducing the risk of sequelae. .

In some cases, transient ischemic stroke can also occur, in which symptoms usually last for about 1 hour, and then disappear without sequelae. This type can also be known as pre-stroke, and that’s why it’s important to go to the emergency room for an evaluation and start the appropriate treatment in order to prevent it from progressing to a stroke.

2. Hemorrhagic stroke

Unlike ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke does not happen by blocking a cerebral vessel, but by the rupture of a vessel, which makes the blood not able to continue passing to some region of the brain. In addition, in hemorrhagic stroke there is also accumulation of blood in or around the brain, which increases brain pressure, further aggravating symptoms.

In this type of stroke, the most common causes and the form of treatment are:

Main causes: high blood pressure, excessive use of anticoagulants, aneurysm and strong blows to the head, for example.

high blood pressure, excessive use of anticoagulants, aneurysm and strong blows to the head, for example. How the treatment is done: It usually starts with medication to reduce blood pressure, but in many cases surgery may be necessary to correct the damage to the vessels in the brain. Learn more about how stroke is treated.

Typically, hemorrhagic stroke has a worse prognosis than ischemic stroke, as it can be more difficult to control bleeding.