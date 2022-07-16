Accelerated heart in pregnancy: what it can be and how to control it

A racing heart during pregnancy is normal due to the common physiological changes of this period with the aim of providing oxygen and nutrients to the baby. Thus, it is normal for the heart to beat faster, with an increase in heart rate at rest, so that there is adequate blood flow for the woman and the baby.

It is important for the woman to be aware of the appearance of some associated symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, coughing up blood or chest pain, because in these cases the accelerated heart can be indicative of more serious heart changes, and it is important for the woman to consult the doctor to that the diagnosis is made and treatment started to promote your health and that of the baby.

what can indicate

A racing heart is normal during pregnancy, especially in the third trimester, when the baby is more developed and needs greater amounts of oxygen and nutrients. In addition, the increase in heart rate can also be related to emotion and anxiety for childbirth, for example.

However, in some cases, when there is an increase in heart rate and this is accompanied by some symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, coughing up blood or palpitations that last a long time, it is important to investigate the cause so that they can be taken. some cares. So, some other causes of racing heart in pregnancy are:

Excessive consumption of caffeine;

Heart changes due to a previous pregnancy;

Heart problems, such as atherosclerosis or pulmonary hypertension;

Reaction to any medication you are using;

High pressure;

Thyroid changes.

It is important that, before becoming pregnant, the woman undergoes a medical check-up to check the health of her heart and, in case of changes, she can take care during pregnancy and follow the doctor’s recommendations. It is also important that the woman is attentive to any signs or symptoms associated with the increase in heart rate, and should go to the doctor if they are frequent so that the cause can be investigated.

These changes are more common in women whose pregnancy occurs after the age of 40, who are sedentary or smokers, do not have an adequate diet or who gained a lot of weight during pregnancy. These situations can further overload the heart, increase the heart rate and result in a heart attack, for example.

how to control

As in most cases the accelerated heart is normal, the doctor usually does not recommend any type of treatment, because the heart rate returns to normal after delivery.

However, in some situations, especially when the woman has other signs or symptoms or has already been diagnosed with heart changes, the doctor may indicate rest and the use of some medications to relieve symptoms and regulate heart rhythm, and it is important that they are used as directed by a physician.

In addition, to prevent the heart from accelerating too much or the risk of developing other changes, it is important that the woman acquires healthy habits during pregnancy, practicing physical activity, avoiding the consumption of foods and drinks with caffeine and having a healthy diet. .

Check out the following video for some nutrition tips to not gain too much weight during pregnancy: