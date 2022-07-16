How is stroke treated?

Stroke treatment should be started as soon as possible and, therefore, it is important to know how to identify the first symptoms to call an ambulance immediately, because the sooner treatment is started, the lower the risk of sequelae such as paralysis or difficulty speaking. Here are the signs that may indicate a stroke.

Thus, the treatment can be started by the doctor already in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, with drugs such as antihypertensive drugs to stabilize blood pressure and heartbeat, use of oxygen to facilitate breathing, in addition to the control of vital signs, as a way of to restore blood flow to the brain.

After the initial treatment, the type of stroke should be identified, through tests such as tomography and resonance, as this influences the next steps of the treatment:

1. Treatment for ischemic stroke

Ischemic stroke happens when a clot blocks the flow of blood in one of the vessels in the brain. In these cases, treatment may include:

Medicines in pills such as ASA, Clopidogrel and Simvastatin: used in cases of suspicion of this type of stroke or transient ischemia, as they are able to control clot growth and prevent cerebral vessel clogging;

such as ASA, Clopidogrel and Simvastatin: used in cases of suspicion of this type of stroke or transient ischemia, as they are able to control clot growth and prevent cerebral vessel clogging; Thrombolysis with APt injection : it is an enzyme that should be administered only when the ischemic stroke is already confirmed with tomography, and should be used within the first 4 hours, as it quickly destroys the clot, improving blood circulation to the affected area;

: it is an enzyme that should be administered only when the ischemic stroke is already confirmed with tomography, and should be used within the first 4 hours, as it quickly destroys the clot, improving blood circulation to the affected area; brain catheterization : in some hospitals, as an alternative to injecting APt, it is possible to insert a flexible tube that goes from the artery in the groin to the brain to try to remove the clot or to inject anticoagulant medication at the site. Learn more about brain catheterization;

: in some hospitals, as an alternative to injecting APt, it is possible to insert a flexible tube that goes from the artery in the groin to the brain to try to remove the clot or to inject anticoagulant medication at the site. Learn more about brain catheterization; Blood pressure control with antihypertensives like captopril: it is done in cases where blood pressure is high, to prevent this high pressure from worsening oxygenation and blood circulation in the brain;

like captopril: it is done in cases where blood pressure is high, to prevent this high pressure from worsening oxygenation and blood circulation in the brain; monitoring: you must monitor and control the vital signs of the person who has had a stroke, observing the heartbeat, pressure, blood oxygenation, blood glucose and body temperature, keeping them stable, until the person shows some improvement, because if these are uncontrolled, there may be a worsening of the stroke and the sequelae caused.

After a stroke, brain decompression surgery is indicated in cases where the brain has a large swelling, which increases intracranial pressure and can be life-threatening. This surgery is done by removing, for a period, part of the bone from the skull, which is replaced when the swelling subsides.

2. Treatment for hemorrhagic stroke

Hemorrhagic stroke cases arise when a cerebral artery leaks blood or ruptures, as with an aneurysm or due to spikes in high blood pressure, for example.

In these cases, treatment is done by controlling blood pressure, such as antihypertensive drugs, in addition to the use of oxygen catheter and monitoring of vital signs so that bleeding is controlled more quickly.

In the most severe cases, where the artery has completely ruptured and it is difficult to stop the bleeding, emergency brain surgery may be necessary to find the bleeding site and correct it.

In cases of large hemorrhagic stroke, brain decompression surgery can also be performed, as irritation and swelling of the brain from bleeding is common.

What is stroke recovery like?

Generally, after having controlled the symptoms of acute stroke, a hospital stay is necessary for about 5 to 10 days, which varies according to the clinical status of each person, to be under observation, in order to guarantee an initial recovery. and to assess what consequences resulted from the stroke.

During this period, the doctor can start using medication or adjust the patient’s medication, recommending the use of an antiplatelet or anticoagulant, such as Aspirin or Warfarin, in case of an ischemic stroke, or removing the anticoagulant, in case of hemorrhagic stroke, for example.

In addition, medication may be needed to better control blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol, for example, to reduce the risk of new episodes of stroke.

Some sequelae may remain, such as difficulty in speech, decreased strength on one side of the body, changes in swallowing food or in controlling urine or feces, in addition to changes in reasoning or memory. The amount and severity of sequelae vary according to the type of stroke and the affected part of the brain, as well as the person’s body’s ability to recover. Better understand the possible complications of stroke.

Rehabilitation to reduce sequelae

After a stroke, the person needs to go through a series of rehabilitation processes to speed up recovery and reduce sequelae. The main forms of rehabilitation are:

Physiotherapy : Physiotherapy helps to strengthen muscles, so that the person can recover or maintain body movements, improving their quality of life. See how physiotherapy is done after a stroke.

: Physiotherapy helps to strengthen muscles, so that the person can recover or maintain body movements, improving their quality of life. See how physiotherapy is done after a stroke. Occupational therapy : it is an area that helps the patient and the family to find strategies to reduce the effects of the sequels of the CVA in the day-to-day, through exercises, adaptation of the house, bathroom, in addition to activities to improve reasoning and movements;

: it is an area that helps the patient and the family to find strategies to reduce the effects of the sequels of the CVA in the day-to-day, through exercises, adaptation of the house, bathroom, in addition to activities to improve reasoning and movements; speech therapy : this type of therapy helps to recover speech and swallowing in patients who had this area affected by a stroke;

: this type of therapy helps to recover speech and swallowing in patients who had this area affected by a stroke; Nutrition: after a stroke, it is important that the person has a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish the cup and in a healthy way, to avoid malnutrition or a new stroke. In some cases where it is necessary to use a tube to feed, the nutritionist will calculate the exact amount of food and teach you how to prepare it.

Family support is essential in this period of recovery from a stroke, both to help with activities that the person is no longer able to perform, and for emotional support, since some limitations can be frustrating and cause a feeling of helplessness and sadness. Learn how to help someone who has difficulty communicating.