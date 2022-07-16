Physiotherapy after stroke: exercises and how long to do

Physiotherapy after stroke improves quality of life and regains lost movement. The main objective is to restore motor skills and make the patient able to carry out their activities of daily living alone, without the need for a caregiver.

Physiotherapy sessions should start as soon as possible, still in the hospital and should preferably be carried out every day, because the faster the patient is stimulated, the faster their recovery will be.

Examples of rehabilitation exercises after stroke

Some examples of physical therapy exercises that can be used after a stroke to regain strength and mobility in the arms and legs include:

Opening and closing the arms, in front of the body, being able to vary in: Opening only one arm at a time and then both at the same time;

Walking in a straight line, then alternating between toes and heels;

Use the exercise bike for 15 minutes, then you can vary resistance and distance reached;

Walk on the treadmill for about 10 minutes with the help of the therapist.

These exercises can be done continuously for more than 1 minute each. In addition to these exercises, it is important to perform muscle stretching in all muscles to improve range of motion and to perform breathing exercises to prevent the accumulation of secretions that can lead to pneumonia, for example.

Exercises with balls, resistances, mirrors, weights, trampolines, ramps, elastic bands and anything else necessary to improve the physical and mental capacity of the patient can also be used. However, you can also resort to the use of TENS, ultrasound and hot water or ice packs, as needed.

Outcomes of physical therapy after stroke

Physiotherapy can achieve many benefits, such as:

Improve the appearance of the face, making it more symmetrical;

Increase movement of arms and legs;

Make walking easier, and

Make the individual more independent in their daily activities, such as combing their hair, cooking and dressing, for example.

Physiotherapy should be performed daily, or at least 3 times a week.

Despite the intense work of physiotherapy, some patients may not show great improvements, as the exercises must be done well and this also depends on the patient’s will. As one of the sequelae of a stroke is depression, these patients may have a greater difficulty in going to the sessions and feel discouraged, not performing the exercises correctly, which makes it difficult for them to recover.

Therefore, it is necessary for a patient who has suffered a stroke to be accompanied by a multidisciplinary team composed of a doctor, nurse, physiotherapist, speech therapist and psychologist.

how long to do

Physiotherapy can start the day after the stroke, encouraging the person to stay out of the hospital bed, being recommended about 3 to 6 months of individualized neurological physiotherapy treatment. Sessions last about 1 hour, with exercises performed with the help of the therapist, or alone, depending on the person’s ability.

In addition to the exercises performed in the office, you may need to perform exercises and stretching at home, for daily muscle stimulation. Put the patient to play video games that exercise the whole body like the Wii and X-box, for example, to keep muscle stimulation at home too.

It is important that the physiotherapeutic treatment is carried out continuously and that the individual has a lot of stimulation to prevent muscle contractures from increasing and the range of motion becoming smaller and smaller, leaving the individual bedridden and totally dependent on the care of others.