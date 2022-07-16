8 common thyroid problems (and how to spot them)

The thyroid is a gland located in the anterior part of the neck, which has an extremely important role in helping to regulate the metabolism and balance of the body, being related to the proper functioning of the heart, brain, liver and kidneys. In addition, the thyroid also influences growth, menstrual cycle, fertility, weight and emotional state.

These effects are possible because the thyroid releases T3 and T4 hormones into the bloodstream, which are able to spread throughout the body. The thyroid is controlled by the pituitary gland, another gland located in the brain which, in turn, is controlled by a region of the brain called the hypothalamus. Therefore, changes in any of these regions can cause thyroid-related problems and symptoms.

Thyroid malfunction can happen due to several problems, and only the doctor’s evaluation can differentiate and confirm them, however, we cite here some of the most common:

1. Hyperthyroidism or Hypothyroidism

Hypo and hyperthyroidism are diseases caused by changes in the levels of hormones secreted by the thyroid, and can have congenital, autoimmune, inflammatory causes or secondary to other diseases or side effects of treatments, for example.

In general, in hyperthyroidism there is an increase in the production of T3 and T4 hormones and a decrease in TSH, while in hypothyroidism there is a decrease in T3 and T4 with an increase in TSH, however, there may be variations depending on the cause.

Signs and Symptoms of Hyperthyroidism Signs and Symptoms of Hypothyroidism Increased heart rate or palpitations Tiredness, weakness and indisposition Nervousness, agitation, restlessness Physically and mentally slow Insomnia or difficulty sleeping Difficulty concentrating and poor memory slimming Body swelling, overweight Increased feeling of heat, flushed skin, pink face Dry and rough skin emotional instability Constipation Diarrhea cold intolerance Hot and moist skin sexual impotence Goiter hair loss body tremor cold feeling

2. Thyroiditis – Thyroid Inflammation

Thyroiditis is inflammation of the thyroid, which can happen for several causes that include viral infections, such as coxsackievirus, adenovirus and the mumps and measles viruses, autoimmunity, or intoxication by certain drugs, such as amiodarone, for example.

Thyroiditis can manifest acutely, subacutely or chronically, and symptoms range from asymptomatic to more intense, causing thyroid pain, difficulty swallowing, fever or chills, for example, depending on the cause. Understand how thyroiditis happens and its main causes.

3. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is a form of chronic autoimmune thyroiditis that causes inflammation, damage to cells, and then damage to thyroid function, which may not secrete enough hormones into the bloodstream.

In this disease, the thyroid usually increases in size, causing goiter, and symptoms of hypothyroidism or alternating between periods of hyper and hypothyroidism may be present. It is an autoimmune disease that generates antibodies such as anti-thyroperoxidase (anti-TPO), anti-thyroglobulin (anti-Tg), anti-TSH receptor (anti-TSHr). See the treatment by clicking here.

4. Postpartum thyroiditis

Postpartum thyroiditis is one of the forms of autoimmune thyroiditis, which affects women up to 12 months after the birth of the baby, being more common in women with type 1 diabetes or other autoimmune diseases.

During pregnancy, the woman is exposed to the baby’s tissues, and to prevent rejection, the immune system undergoes several changes, which can increase the chances of developing autoimmune diseases. This change usually manifests with symptoms of hypothyroidism, but does not always need treatment because thyroid function can return to normal in 6 to 12 months.

5. Goiter

Goiter is the enlargement of the thyroid. It can have several causes, which include lack of iodine, thyroid inflammation due to autoimmune diseases or the formation of thyroid nodules, and can cause symptoms such as a feeling of tightness in the throat, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, cough and, in cases more severe, even difficulty breathing.

Its treatment varies according to the cause, and can consist of the use of iodine, drugs for hyper or hypothyroidism or, in cases of nodules and cysts, even thyroid surgery. Learn more about what a goiter is, how to identify and treat it.

6. Graves’ Disease

Graves’ disease is a form of hyperthyroidism due to autoimmune causes, and, in addition to the symptoms of hyperthyroidism, it can present with thyroid enlargement, bulging eyes (eyelid retraction), formation of hardened and reddened plaques under the skin (myxedema).

The treatment is done by controlling the levels of thyroid hormones, with drugs such as Propylthiouracil or Methimazole, for example, or with radioactive iodine. See more details about the symptoms and treatment of this disease here.

7. Thyroid nodule

The cause of the appearance of a thyroid cyst or nodule is not always discovered. There are several types of thyroid nodules, and luckily most of them are benign, and can present themselves through a lump in the anterior part of the neck, which does not cause pain, but can be seen when the person swallows food, for example.

It can be identified through palpation, and tests such as ultrasound, tomography and thyroid scintigraphy, and sometimes the doctor may order a biopsy to know its type and whether it is benign or malignant. Usually, only follow-up of the nodule is done, except when the person has symptoms, when there is a risk of thyroid cancer, or when the nodule changes in appearance or grows more than 1 cm. See more details by clicking here.

8. Thyroid cancer

It is the malignant tumor of the thyroid, and when it is discovered, tests, such as a full-body scintigraphy, must be carried out to find out if other parts of the body have been affected. The treatment is done with the removal of the thyroid through surgery, and there may be a need for other complementary therapies such as the use of radioactive iodine, for example. In cases of more severe and aggressive tumors, radiotherapy can also be used. See 7 symptoms that may indicate thyroid cancer.

How to identify thyroid problems

Tests that may indicate the presence of thyroid changes are the dosage of T3, T4 and TSH in the blood, in addition to others such as antibody dosage, ultrasound, scintigraphy or biopsy, which may be ordered by the endocrinologist to further investigate the reason for the changes. . Learn more about tests that evaluate the thyroid.