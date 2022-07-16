Doderlein’s bacilli: what they are and when treatment is needed

Doderlein’s bacilli, also called lactobacilli, are bacteria that are part of the normal microbiota of the vagina and are responsible for protecting the woman’s intimate region and preventing the proliferation of microorganisms that can cause diseases when they are in excess, as is the case with Candida sp. and gives Gardnerella sp.

The disease happens when the amount of lactobacilli decreases, which can happen due to changes in the immune system, use of antibiotics or unprotected sex, favoring the development of fungi and bacteria and leading to the emergence of signs and symptoms of infection.

Lactobacilli protect the woman’s intimate region by consuming the glycogen produced by the cells of the vagina under the influence of the hormone estrogen. Then they convert the glycogen into lactic acid, which leaves the vagina with a pH around 3.8 – 4.5, preventing the appearance and proliferation of bacteria and fungi that harm health.

Is excess Doderlein bacilli bad for you?

Excess Doderlein bacillus does not pose a risk to women’s health and can even be considered beneficial, since they are protective bacteria in the female intimate region.

This excess can be perceived as a whitish, odorless discharge that is usually not accompanied by other symptoms. However, in some rarer cases, a woman may report typical symptoms of a urinary tract infection, such as itching, redness, and burning when urinating.

If these symptoms occur, it is important to go to the gynecologist for the correct diagnosis, as it may be a bacterial or fungal infection.

What can decrease the number of bacilli

Some situations can decrease the amount of Doderlein’s bacilli and make the woman more susceptible to the occurrence of infections, such as:

Use of antibiotics;

Poor hygiene of the intimate region;

Low immunity;

Wearing tight clothing;

Unprotected sex.

The amount of lactobacilli also decreases during the menstrual period, in the postpartum period and during breastfeeding, because there is a decrease in the concentration of estrogen, which decreases the production of glycogen and, consequently, the conversion into lactic acid by the bacteria, increasing the pH of the vagina and allowing the proliferation of other bacteria, including the Gardnerella vaginalis, which is responsible for bacterial vaginosis. Here’s how to identify bacterial vaginosis.

When treatment is needed

Treatment is usually used in cases where the woman has a decrease in the amount of Doderlein’s bacillus. In these situations, the doctor usually indicates the use of probiotics that help in the reconstruction of the vaginal flora, such as probiotics. Lactobacillus acidophilus. The reconstitution of the flora can also be done with a sitz bath in which the water contains an open capsule of probiotics. See how to take lactobacilli in capsules.

In addition, it is important to have a healthy diet, do regular physical exercises, avoid wearing too tight clothes, always perform good hygiene of the intimate region and use cotton panties to preserve the bacterial flora and prevent fungi and other bacteria from proliferating.