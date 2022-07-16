Thermal water: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Thermal water is a type of water that has several benefits for the skin due to the fact that it is composed of several minerals that reinforce the skin’s natural defenses and act as antioxidants, promoting hydration and smoothing of the skin, in addition to providing a healthy and radiant to the face.

This product can be used on all skin types, including sensitive skin or sensitivities, and can be found in cosmetic stores, pharmacies or online stores.

what is it for

Thermal water is rich in minerals, mainly magnesium, selenium, copper, potassium, calcium, copper and silicon, and therefore it can be used for various purposes aiming to refresh, hydrate, soothe and purify the skin. Thus, thermal water can be used for:

fix makeup because when applied before and after makeup, it makes it last longer;

Relieve pain and reduce inflammation present in the skin and can be used to treat burns or wounds.

calm the irritation which can be used after depilation or after the sun, hydrating and reducing skin discomfort;

treat skin problems such as allergies or psoriasis, as it relieves itching and redness;

Reduce redness and close pores helping to treat acne, as it is rich in antioxidant minerals that purify and soothe the skin;

Treating insect bites and allergies, as it relieves itching when applied to the region.

Thermal water is especially indicated on hot days, when the skin dries out and dehydrates due to high temperatures. This product can also be used to refresh babies and children.

How to use

Thermal water is very simple to use, it is recommended to apply a little on the face or in the region to be hydrated, whenever necessary. There is no specific time to apply thermal water, however it is recommended that it be applied in the morning and at night, ideally before applying the sunscreen, helping to refresh and deeply hydrate the skin.

Before applying the thermal water, if possible, you should clean your face first to eliminate impurities and makeup residue, being an excellent option to use micellar water, which is a cleaning solution that promotes the removal of residues present in the skin. Learn more about micellar water.