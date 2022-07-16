Know where to find vitamin B5

Vitamin B5, also known as pantothenic acid, can be found in foods such as liver, wheat bran and cheese, and is particularly important for energy production in the body.

This vitamin also works to improve the health of the skin and hair, but although its deficiency is rare, it can cause problems such as apathy, fatigue, irritability, stress and muscle cramps. For adults, vitamin B5 needs are 5 mg/day, which can be achieved with a healthy and varied diet. See all the functions of this vitamin here.

Amount of Vitamin B5 in food

The following table shows the amount of vitamin B5 in 100 g of each food.

Foods rich in Vit. B5 Vit. B5 per 100 g Energy per 100 g Liver 5.4 mg 225 kcal Wheat bran 2.2 mg 216 kcal Rice bran 7.4 mg 450 kcal Sunflower seeds 7.1 mg 570 kcal Mushroom 3.6 mg 31 kcal Salmon 1.9 mg 243 kcal Avocado 1.5 mg 96 kcal Chicken 1.3 mg 163 kcal

In addition to food, this vitamin is also produced by the intestinal flora, and it is important to avoid excessive consumption of industrialized products that weaken intestinal bacteria, such as sausages, bacon and frozen ready-to-eat foods.

In addition, it is important to remember that supplementation with vitamin B5 is only recommended in cases of diagnosis of deficiency of this vitamin, as a varied and healthy diet provides the necessary amounts of this vitamin, ensuring the health of the body. See all the symptoms of B5 deficiency.