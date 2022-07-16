Coronary artery disease: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Coronary artery disease is characterized by the buildup of plaque in the small heart arteries that carry blood to the heart muscle. When this happens, the muscle cells in the heart don’t get enough oxygen and end up not working properly, which leads to symptoms such as constant chest pain or easy tiredness.

In addition, when one of these plaques ruptures, a set of inflammatory processes occurs that ends up resulting in an obstruction of the vessel, causing the blood to stop passing completely to the heart and causing the emergence of serious complications such as angina pectoris, heart attack, arrhythmia or even sudden death.

Thus, it is important to prevent coronary artery disease from arising or, if it already exists, from getting worse. For this, it is important to have a balanced diet and maintain the regular practice of physical exercise. It may also be necessary to use some medications, when indicated by the cardiologist.

main symptoms

Symptoms of coronary artery disease are related to angina, which is a tightness in the chest that lasts 10 to 20 minutes and can radiate to the chin, neck, and arms. But the person may also have other signs and symptoms, such as:

Tiredness when performing small physical efforts,

Feeling short of breath;

Dizziness;

Cold sweat;

Nausea and/or vomiting.

Often these signs are difficult to identify because they tend to come on gradually and are more difficult to notice. For this reason, it is common for coronary disease to be identified at a very developed stage or when it causes a serious complication, such as a heart attack.

People with risk factors such as high cholesterol, diabetes or a sedentary lifestyle are at greater risk of having the disease and, therefore, should undergo frequent examinations by the cardiologist to identify if they are at risk of having a serious complication, starting treatment as soon as possible. that necessary.

What are the diagnostic tests?

The diagnosis of coronary heart disease must be made by the cardiologist and usually starts with an assessment of the risk of heart disease, which includes a review of the medical history, as well as assessment of blood pressure and cholesterol level in the blood test.

In addition, and if deemed necessary, the doctor may also ask for other more specific tests, such as electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, coronary angiography, stress test, computed tomography and other blood tests. These tests help not only to arrive at the diagnosis of coronary heart disease, but also to rule out other possible heart problems.

Check out which tests help identify heart problems.

Who is most at risk?

The risk of developing coronary artery disease is higher in people who:

They are smokers;

have high blood pressure;

Have high cholesterol;

Do not do regular physical exercise;

Have diabetes.

Thus, the best way to avoid developing this type of disease is to have a healthy lifestyle, which involves exercising at least 3 times a week, avoiding smoking, drinking or using drugs and having a varied and balanced diet, low in fat and rich in fiber and vegetables.

See in the following video how to make a healthy diet for cardiovascular health:

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for coronary heart disease includes regular exercise, releasing stress and eating well, avoiding very fatty or sugary foods, as well as avoiding other risk factors for the disease, such as smoking or drinking alcohol, for example.

For this, treatment is usually guided by a cardiologist, who also evaluates the need to start using medication to control cholesterol, hypertension or diabetes. These drugs should be used as directed and for life.

In more severe cases, it may be necessary to perform some type of surgery to perform cardiac catheterization and, if necessary, angioplasty to place a mesh inside the vessel or even a revascularization surgery with placement of breast and saphenous bypasses. .

Coronary heart disease prevention

The prevention of coronary heart disease can be done through good lifestyle habits such as quitting smoking, eating right, doing physical activity and lowering cholesterol levels. Adequate cholesterol levels are:

HDL : above 60 mg/dl;

: above 60 mg/dl; LDL: below 130 mg/dl; being below 70 for patients who have already had a heart attack or who have diabetes, high blood pressure or smoke, for example.

Those who are at high risk of developing coronary heart disease, in addition to adopting a healthy lifestyle, should also follow up with a cardiologist at least 1 to 2 times a year.