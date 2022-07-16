Chickenpox in pregnancy: risks, symptoms and how to protect yourself

Chickenpox in pregnancy can be a serious problem when a woman catches the disease in the first or second semester of pregnancy, as well as in the last 5 days before delivery. Generally, depending on the woman’s gestational age at the time she catches chickenpox, the baby may be born with low birth weight or with malformations of the arms, legs or brain, for example.

To avoid chickenpox in pregnancy, it is important to avoid contact with people who have chickenpox, as well as it is important that a woman takes the chickenpox vaccine before becoming pregnant, if she did not have it during childhood.

Risks of chickenpox in pregnancy

The risks of chickenpox in pregnancy vary according to gestational age, that is, when the woman is infected in the first weeks of pregnancy the risk of passing the virus to the baby is lower, but if this happens it is possible that the baby has complications during its development. On the other hand, if the infection happens between the second and third trimester, the risks to the baby are lower.

In general, the risks related to chickenpox in pregnancy are:

Low weight;

Delay in development;

Scarring on the skin;

Hypotrophy of the arms and/or legs;

Vision problems;

mental retardation.

In addition, when the woman has chickenpox in the 5 days before delivery and up to 48 hours, it is possible that the baby will also acquire chickenpox, and it is recommended that she stay in hospital so that the appropriate treatment is given and complications are avoided.

If the woman presents signs and symptoms of chickenpox during pregnancy, it is important to contact the obstetrician to prevent complications, and in some cases the administration of anti-varicella immunoglobulin may be recommended, in addition to being able to indicate that the woman takes cold baths to lower the fever, avoid scratching the sores and keep your nails clipped.

Symptoms of chickenpox in pregnancy

The symptoms of chickenpox in pregnancy are the same as those of childhood chickenpox, with the appearance of red spots first on the face, but they spread easily throughout the body, and cause a lot of itching. In addition, the woman may experience headache, fever, vomiting and diarrhea.

A pregnant woman with symptoms of chickenpox should immediately consult the obstetrician who is following the pregnancy or go to the emergency room to start the appropriate treatment, avoiding serious complications such as dehydration, which can also affect the baby. Here’s how to identify chickenpox symptoms.

How to prevent chickenpox in pregnancy

The best way to prevent chickenpox in pregnancy is to get vaccinated before becoming pregnant. Usually the chickenpox vaccine is indicated during childhood, the first dose being indicated at 12 months and the second between 15 and 24 months.

However, if the woman has not been vaccinated during childhood and has not had chickenpox throughout her life, it is important to take the vaccine before becoming pregnant, since this vaccine during pregnancy is contraindicated and can only be taken after delivery. and during the breastfeeding period. Learn more about the chickenpox vaccine.

If the woman has not been vaccinated before pregnancy, it is important to avoid contact with people who have chickenpox, as this is how it is possible to avoid infection, reducing the risk to the baby.