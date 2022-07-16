Corneal ulcer: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Corneal ulcer is a wound that appears on the cornea of ​​the eye and causes inflammation, generating symptoms such as pain, feeling of something stuck in the eye or blurred vision, for example. It is usually still possible to identify a small whitish spot in the eye or redness that does not go away.

A corneal ulcer is usually caused by an infection in the eye, but it can also be caused by other factors such as minor cuts, dry eye, contact with irritants, or immune system problems such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus.

Corneal ulcers heal, but treatment should be started as soon as possible to prevent damage from worsening over time. Therefore, whenever a corneal ulcer or any other eye problem is suspected, it is very important to consult an ophthalmologist to identify the correct diagnosis and begin the appropriate treatment.

Check out 7 diseases that can be identified through the eyes.

main symptoms

Typically, a corneal ulcer causes redness in the eye that does not go away or a white spot to appear. However, other symptoms can also include:

Pain or feeling of sand in the eye;

Excessive production of tears;

Presence of pus or swelling in the eye;

Blurry vision;

Light sensitivity;

Swelling of the eyelids.

If there are signs of eye changes, it is very important to consult an ophthalmologist to identify if there is a problem that needs to be treated. Although a corneal ulcer can be treated easily, if left untreated it can lead to complete loss of vision and blindness.

Corneal redness is known as keratitis and is not always caused by a corneal ulcer. Check out other possible causes of keratitis.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of corneal ulcer must be made by an ophthalmologist through an examination that uses a special microscope to evaluate the structures of the eye. During this examination, the doctor may also apply a dye that facilitates the observation of wounds in the eye, facilitating the discovery of an ulcer.

If an ulcer is identified, the doctor will usually also remove some cells near the ulcer to identify if there are any bacteria, viruses or fungi that could be causing an infection. This process is usually done with local anesthesia in the eye to lessen discomfort.

What causes corneal ulcer

In most cases, a corneal ulcer is caused by an infection with a virus, fungi or bacteria, which eventually causes inflammation and damage to the structures of the eye. However, minor scratches and other trauma to the eye, caused by removing contact lenses or dust entering the eye, can also cause a corneal ulcer.

In addition, dry eye syndrome, as well as eyelid problems such as Bell’s palsy, can also cause an ulcer due to excessive dryness of the eye.

People with autoimmune diseases, such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, are also at greater risk of developing a corneal ulcer, as the body can begin to destroy eye cells, for example.

How is the treatment done?

The first treatment option for a corneal ulcer is usually antibiotics or antifungals to eliminate a possible bacterial or fungal infection. These antibiotics can be prescribed in the form of eye drops or eye ointments and should be applied 2 to 3 times a day, or as directed by the ophthalmologist.

In addition, anti-inflammatory eye drops, such as Ketorolac tromethamine, or even corticosteroids, such as Prednisone, Dexamethasone or Fluocinolone, can also be used to reduce inflammation, prevent the appearance of more scars on the cornea and relieve symptoms, especially discomfort, sensitivity to light and blurred vision.

If the ulcer is being caused by another disease, the most appropriate treatment should be tried to control the disease, as this is the only way to prevent the ulcer from developing, even if anti-inflammatory eye drops are used.

When is surgery necessary

Surgery for corneal ulcer is usually done to replace an injured cornea with a healthy one and is usually done on people who, even after proper treatment, still have a scar that prevents them from seeing properly.

However, if the ulcer is not healing properly, and there is no disease that could be aggravating the ulcer, surgery may also be indicated by the doctor.

What is the treatment time?

Treatment time varies from case to case, depending on the size, location and depth of the ulcer. In most cases, less severe ulcers should improve within 2 to 3 weeks, but treatment can be continued longer to ensure that scars that can make vision difficult do not form.

How to prevent an ulcer from developing

Corneal ulcer can be prevented, especially when it is not caused by another disease. So, some important precautions include:

Use eye protection glasses whenever using electric tools that can release dust or small pieces of metal, for example;

whenever using electric tools that can release dust or small pieces of metal, for example; Use hydrating eye drops if you often have dry eye;

if you often have dry eye; wash your hands well before putting on contact lenses;

before putting on contact lenses; Caring for and Correctly Putting on Contact Lenses In the eye. Here’s how to take care of contact lenses;

In the eye. Here’s how to take care of contact lenses; Not wearing contact lenses while sleeping especially when worn throughout the day;

especially when worn throughout the day; Avoid exposure to small particlesreleased by dust, smoke or chemicals;

In addition, and since infections are a major cause of corneal ulcers, it is also recommended to wash your hands frequently, especially before touching your eyes, to avoid carrying viruses, fungi, or bacteria that could damage the eye.

See also 7 essential daily care to take care of the eyes and avoid the emergence of problems.