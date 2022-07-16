Homemade options to decrease appetite naturally

Home remedies to suppress appetite have the main objective of naturally reducing the desire to eat, promoting the feeling of satiety, which can result in weight loss, for example. Learn more about appetite suppressants.

Some homemade options that are able to decrease appetite naturally are apple, pear and oat juice, ginger tea and oatmeal, which in addition to reducing appetite, is able to regulate cholesterol and sugar levels. in the blood, making it a great option for people who have diabetes.

Apple, Pear and Oat Juice

Apple, pear and oat juice is an excellent home remedy to suppress appetite, because they are foods rich in fiber, staying longer in the stomach and taking longer to be digested. When they reach the intestine, they improve its functioning due to the increase in fecal bulk, facilitating the elimination of feces and helping to combat abdominal swelling.

Ingredients

1 apple with skin;

1 pear with skin;

1 tablespoon of rolled oats;

1/2 glass of water.

Preparation mode

To make the juice, just mix all the ingredients in a blender. You can sweeten it, but avoid white sugar, giving preference to brown sugar (yellow), or use a sweetener, the best being Stevia, as it is natural. This juice should preferably be taken in the morning, on an empty stomach, but it can also be consumed between meals.

oatmeal porridge

Oatmeal porridge is a great option for a natural appetite suppressant and can be consumed for breakfast or snacks, for example. The constituent fibers of oats cause glucose to be absorbed more slowly, ensuring the feeling of satiety. Discover the benefits of oatmeal.

Ingredients

1 glass of milk;

2 heaping tablespoons of oat flakes;

1 teaspoon of cinnamon.

Preparation mode

To prepare the oatmeal, just put all the ingredients in a pan and stir over medium to low heat until it takes on a gelatinous consistency, which takes about 5 minutes.

Ginger tea

Ginger, in addition to all its properties related to metabolism and fighting infections and inflammation, is able to inhibit appetite, as it has in its composition a substance capable of decreasing the desire to eat and increasing the feeling of satiety.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of chopped ginger;

1 cup of water.

Preparation mode

Ginger tea is made by placing ginger in 1 cup of water and letting it boil for about 10 minutes. Then wait for it to cool down a bit and drink it at least 3 times a day, preferably before meals.