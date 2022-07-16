10 signs of dehydration in babies and children

Dehydration in children usually happens due to episodes of diarrhea, vomiting or excessive heat and fever, for example, resulting in water loss from the body. Dehydration can also happen due to decreased fluid intake due to some viral disease that affects the mouth and, rarely, excess sweating or urine can also cause dehydration.

Babies and children can become dehydrated much more easily than teenagers and adults, as they lose body fluids more quickly. The main symptoms of dehydration in children are:

Sinking of the baby’s soft spot; Deep eyes; Decreased urinary frequency; Dry skin, mouth or tongue; Chapped lips; Cry without tears; Diapers that have been dry for more than 6 hours or have yellow urine and a strong smell; Very thirsty child; Unusual behavior, irritability or apathy; Drowsiness, excessive tiredness or altered levels of consciousness.

If any of these signs of dehydration in the baby or child are present, the pediatrician may order blood and urine tests to confirm dehydration.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of dehydration in children can be done at home, and it is recommended that hydration begins with breast milk, water, coconut water, soup, foods rich in water or juices to prevent the situation from getting worse. In addition, Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) can be used, which can be found in pharmacies, for example, and which should be taken by the baby throughout the day. Know some foods rich in water.

If dehydration is caused by vomiting or diarrhea, the doctor may also recommend taking some antiemetic, antidiarrheal, and probiotic medication, if necessary. In more serious cases, the pediatrician may request the hospitalization of the child so that serum is administered directly into the vein.

Amount of Oral Rehydration Salts needed

The amount of Oral Rehydration Salts needed by the child varies according to the severity of dehydration, being indicated:

Light dehydration: 40-50 ml/kg of salts;

40-50 ml/kg of salts; Moderate dehydration: 60-90 mL/kg every 4 hours;

60-90 mL/kg every 4 hours; Severe dehydration: 100-110 mL/kg directly into the vein.

Regardless of the severity of dehydration, it is recommended that feeding be started as soon as possible.

What to do to rehydrate the child

To alleviate the symptoms of dehydration in the baby and child and thus promote a sense of well-being, it is recommended to follow the following tips:

When there is diarrhea, it is recommended to give the Oral Rehydration Serum as per the doctor’s recommendation. If the child has diarrhea but is not dehydrated, to prevent this from occurring, it is recommended that children under 2 years of age be offered 1/4 to 1/2 cup of saline, while for children over 2 years of age, 1 cup of saline solution for each bowel movement.

When vomiting occurs, rehydration should be started with 1 teaspoon (5 mL) of saline every 10 minutes, in the case of infants, and in older children, 5 to 10 mL every 2 to 5 minutes. Every 15 minutes, the amount of serum offered should be slightly increased so that the child can stay hydrated.

It is recommended to offer the baby and child water, coconut water, breast milk or infant formula to satisfy thirst.

Feeding should start 4 hours after oral rehydration, and foods that are easy to digest are recommended in order to improve intestinal transit.

In the case of babies who are exclusively breastfed, it is important that this type of feeding is continued even when the baby has symptoms of dehydration. In the case of babies who consume infant formula, it is recommended that half dilution be given during the first two doses and, preferably, together with the oral rehydration serum.

Learn how to prepare homemade serum at home by watching the following video:

When to take the child to the pediatrician

The child should be taken to the pediatrician or emergency room when they have a fever or when symptoms are still present the next day. In these cases, the pediatrician should indicate the appropriate treatment, which can be done with just homemade saline or rehydration salts at home or intravenous saline at the hospital, depending on the child’s degree of dehydration.