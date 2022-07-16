Main symptoms of dehydration (mild, moderate and severe)

Dehydration happens when there is little water available for the correct functioning of the body, generating symptoms such as severe headache, tiredness, intense thirst, dry mouth and little urine, for example.

In order for dehydration to occur, you need to be losing more water than you are ingesting, and this can happen for several reasons such as being in an environment with a high temperature for a long time, doing very intense physical exercise or suffering from constant vomiting and diarrhea.

Dehydration is more common in children and the elderly, but this usually happens because it is common for them not to feel thirsty as often, ending up not drinking enough water throughout the day. For this reason, it is very important to be aware of signs of dehydration in this population.

Depending on the degree of dehydration, symptoms can vary:

1. Mild dehydration

The first symptoms of dehydration are usually:

Constant feeling of thirst;

Decreased amount of urine;

Dark yellow urine.

These symptoms can easily go unnoticed, especially in the elderly, who have a harder time feeling thirsty, even if they need to. Therefore, it is very important to always drink water several times a day, especially if you are sick or during the summer.

This type of dehydration is usually easy to treat, and it is only recommended to increase your water intake during the day.

2. Moderate dehydration

When dehydration continues to worsen and there is no treatment, other symptoms begin to appear, which are usually related to moderate dehydration, such as muscle pain, cramps, loss of balance, worsening headache and dizziness.

In moderate dehydration, in addition to offering more water, it is also recommended to take homemade serum or an oral rehydration solution, sold at the pharmacy, which in addition to water also helps to restore mineral levels.

3. Severe dehydration

In more severe cases, in which there is loss of more than 10 to 15% of body water, symptoms worsen and may include:

Lack of sweat;

Dry skin and lips;

Decreased heartbeat;

Dark circles in the eyes;

Low and constant fever.

In more sensitive people, such as children and the elderly, periods of delirium can still occur, as well as fainting.

In these cases, treatment usually needs to be done in the hospital with the administration of saline directly into the vein and should be started as soon as possible to avoid serious complications.

How to identify dehydration in baby

In the baby, it can be more complicated to identify a dehydration situation, so parents should be aware of signs such as:

Cry without tears;

Easy irritation;

Excessive sleepiness;

Little urine in the diaper, urinating less than 5 times a day and with a very strong smell.

Moleirinha softer than usual when palpated.

In slightly older children, there may be difficulty concentrating and learning at school and little desire to play. See how to rehydrate the baby and know when to go to the pediatrician.

How to confirm dehydration

The diagnosis of dehydration is made by the doctor and can be made by observing the symptoms presented.

In addition, you can be sure that it is dehydration when you pinch a fold of skin on the back of the hand and this skin slowly returns to its original state and to check the severity of dehydration the doctor may also order a blood test and of urine.

Treatment for dehydration

The treatment of dehydration depends on the age of the patient, but in adults and children it is essential to ingest about 2 L of fluids per day and rehydration should be done through the ingestion of water, tea, fruit juices, milk and soup. It is also important to eat fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, fruit such as watermelon, fresh cheese and yogurt, for example. If the patient has difficulty swallowing, hydrate offering gelatin or gelled water, which can be found in pharmacies.

Hydration can also be achieved through the ingestion of homemade serum or in a hospital environment with the use of serum injected directly into the vein. Here’s how to prepare homemade whey at home: