6 essential tips to avoid dehydration

Dehydration happens when there is an insufficient amount of water in the body, which ends up harming the functioning of the whole body and can be life-threatening, especially in children and the elderly.

Although dehydration is not a very common problem, it can happen easily, especially when there is more water loss than what is ingested during the day. The chances of this happening are higher in people who are taking medication to urinate, who live in a very hot place or who are experiencing a bout of vomiting and diarrhea, for example.

However, it is also relatively easy to avoid becoming dehydrated by following these simple tips:

1. Drink 1.5 L to 2 L of water per day

This is the best way to avoid dehydration, as it ensures an adequate intake of water, preventing it from being lacking in the body. However, and although the average recommended amount is 1.5 to 2 liters, it is important to adjust this amount, and during the summer or during periods when there is a bout of diarrhea, for example, it is important that it be larger.

This habit should be encouraged with greater persistence in the elderly, as it is common for them not to feel thirsty, ending up spending several hours without drinking water. The water can also be exchanged for teas or natural juices.

The best way to know if you are drinking the right amount of water is to look at the color of your pee. Ideally, the urine should be a light yellow color, so if it’s too dark, it means you need to increase the amount of water you drink during the day. See better how to know how much water to drink per day.

2. Avoid the hottest hours

While the sun has many health benefits, it can also cause many complications, especially when there is no safe sun exposure. One of the most frequent consequences is dehydration. This happens because being in the sun, the body needs to produce sweat to cool down and, thus, there is a large loss of water through the pores.

To prevent this from happening, it is advisable to avoid being in the sun during the hottest hours, that is, between 11 am and 4 pm, approximately. In addition, suitable and breathable clothing must also be worn, which must be made of cotton and have a light color.

3. Have water nearby during exercise

Physical activity is another situation in which there is a great loss of water, as there is an increase in body metabolism and consequent production of sweat. So, in addition to drinking 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day, it is also important to drink 1 liter of extra water for every hour of exercise.

4. Take homemade serum when you have diarrhea

Diarrhea is another of the most common situations that lead to dehydration because, when this happens, it is very important to increase the amount of water that is ingested. However, in addition to water, it is also very important to ingest minerals, which are lost with the feces.

For this reason, whenever you have diarrhea, it is important to take homemade saline, or a rehydration solution that you can buy at the pharmacy, in the same amount of feces that is eliminated. See how to prepare homemade whey at home.

5. Eat foods rich in water

This is the ideal tip for those who cannot drink water during the day, as it allows water intake through food. For this, just invest more in foods rich in water, such as watermelon, melon, cauliflower, carrot or tomato, for example.

However, the ideal is to eat these foods raw, in salads and juices, or in soups, since cooking them removes most of the water. If you have trouble drinking water, check out more tips:

6. Avoid drinks that cause dehydration

Not all drinks bring health benefits, and some can even ease dehydration. Coffee, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages are some examples. Ideally, preference should always be given to filtered water, natural juices or teas, for example.