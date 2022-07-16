Protrusion (bulging) disc: what it is, symptoms and how to treat

Disc protrusion, also known as disc bulging, consists of a displacement of the gelatinous disc that is between the vertebrae, in the direction of the spinal cord, causing pressure on the nerves and leading to the appearance of symptoms such as pain, discomfort and difficulty moving. This intervertebral disc has the function of cushioning the impact between the vertebrae and facilitating the sliding between them, allowing you to perform movements with ease.

Usually, the treatment consists of exercises, physiotherapy or analgesic medication, and, in more severe cases, surgery may be necessary.

This problem, when not treated properly, can lead to a more serious herniated disc, where the inner cartilage can protrude from the disc. Learn about all types of herniated discs and the most common symptoms.

main symptoms

The most common symptoms caused by spinal disc protrusion are:

Pain in the affected region;

Decreased sensation in the limbs near the region;

Tingling sensation in the arms or legs;

Loss of strength in the muscles of the affected region.

These symptoms can gradually get worse and, therefore, some people may take a long time to go to the hospital. However, any change in sensitivity or strength in any of the limbs, whether arms or legs, should always be evaluated by a doctor, as it may indicate a problem with the nerves in the region.

Possible causes

Usually, disc protrusion happens due to wear of the outer region of the disc, which happens as the person ages, but it can also occur in younger people, with some movements, such as lifting heavy objects, for example.

In addition, people who are overweight, have weakened muscles or are sedentary are also at greater risk of suffering from this problem.

How the diagnosis is made

Usually the doctor performs a physical examination to identify where the pain is located, and may use other means of diagnosis, such as X-ray, computed tomography or magnetic resonance, for example.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment depends on the severity of the disc protrusion, the region where it occurs and the discomfort it causes, and can be done with exercises, physiotherapy or analgesic medication.

If the treatment given is not enough to relieve the discomfort, the doctor may recommend stronger medications such as muscle relaxants to relieve muscle tension and opioids, gabapentin or duloxetine, to relieve pain.

The doctor may also recommend surgery if symptoms do not improve or if the bulging disc is compromising muscle function. In most cases, surgery consists of removing the damaged portion of the disc and, in more severe cases, the disc can be replaced with a prosthesis or the doctor may choose to fuse the two vertebrae between which the bulging disc is located.

Watch the following video and learn how you can prevent or improve a herniated disc: