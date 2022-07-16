Chondrosarcoma: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Chondrosarcoma is a rare malignant type of cancer in which cancerous cartilaginous cells are produced in the bones of the pelvic area, hips and shoulders, or in the tissues around them, leading to the appearance of some signs and symptoms, such as pain, swelling and formation of a mass at the affected site. It grows slowly, but can often metastasize to other sites, especially the lung.

This type of cancer is more common in older people, especially men, is related to genetic factors and treatment is done with the aim of removing the tumor, requiring a surgical procedure.

symptoms of chondrosarcoma

The signs and symptoms of chondrosarcoma can vary from person to person according to the location and extent of the tumor, the main ones being:

Appearance of a mass at the tumor site;

Local pain, which gets worse over time and may be more intense at night

Swelling of the region.

The occurrence of chondrosarcoma is related to genetic alterations, occurring in bones considered normal and, therefore, this type of chondrosarcoma is known as primary chondrosarcoma. Some types of chondrosarcoma can also arise as a consequence of the transformation of benign cartilage lesions into cancer, these being called secondary chondrosarcomas.

Most chondrosarcomas develop slowly and have a good prognosis, with a low chance of metastasis, however there are others that grow faster, which favors metastasis. Therefore, it is important that the diagnosis is made correctly so that treatment can be started and, thus, consequences can be prevented.

how is the diagnosis

The diagnosis of chondrosarcoma is made by the orthopedist through the evaluation of the signs and symptoms presented by the person and image tests, such as X-ray, tomography, bone scintigraphy, magnetic resonance and PET-scan, which is an image exam widely used to diagnose early cancer and identify metastases. Understand how PET-scan is done.

However, it is common for the doctor to also ask for a biopsy, as it is the only way to definitively diagnose cancer, when other tests show some kind of change.

Treatment for chondrosarcoma

Treatment aims to completely remove the tumor, requiring a surgical procedure. Treatment depends on the person’s age, medical history, type of chondrosarcoma and stage of the disease, and the prognosis given by the doctor.

When the diagnosis is made late or when it is a fast-growing tumor, in addition to removing the tumor, amputation of the limb in which the tumor was located may also be necessary, in order to prevent any tumor cells from remaining. , it proliferates again and the cancer reappears.

Although chondrosarcoma does not respond well to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, these treatments may be necessary if metastasis has been verified, as it is possible to fight cancer cells that are found in other parts of the body and prevent the progression of the disease.

It is important that the person is regularly monitored by the oncological orthopedist and his team, so that the success of the treatment and the need for any other procedure can be verified.

See how to treat bone cancer.