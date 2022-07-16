How to use fruit peels

Eating some unpeeled fruits, in addition to adding more fiber, more vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to your diet, also prevents food waste.

However, to use fruit peels, it is important to always try to use organic or organic fruit, which are grown without pesticides or chemical substances that normally accumulate in vegetable peels and can be harmful to health if consumed frequently. So, some good examples of fruits that you can eat the skin are:

1. passion fruit

Passion fruit peel is rich in pectin, a type of fiber that increases satiety and helps you lose weight, as well as helping to control diseases such as diabetes and high cholesterol. The peel of this fruit can be used to make flour for weight loss, or in recipes for juices and sweets. See how to make passion fruit peel flour.

Passion Fruit Peel Jelly Recipe

Ingredients:

6 medium passion fruit with skin

1.5 cup of sugar

1 box of passion fruit gelatin

Preparation mode:

Wash the passion fruit well and remove the pulp. Place the skins with the white part in a pressure cooker with water and let it cook for about 15 minutes, during which time the white bagasse will come off the yellow skin. Remove from the heat and, with the help of a spoon, remove the passion fruit pomace, discarding the yellow part of the peel. Grind the bagasse in a blender, pour the cream formed into a pan and bring to a low heat, adding the sugar. Stir gently and let it cook for about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat, add the passion fruit gelatin powder and stir until well dissolved. Place in a bowl and use on toast and appetizers.

2. Banana

Banana peel is rich in fiber, which improves bowel function and helps control problems such as high cholesterol and diabetes, and has more potassium and calcium than the fruit itself, nutrients that improve bone health and help prevent muscle cramps.

Banana peel is great to use in cakes, add nutrients to traditional farofa or even for a healthy brigadeiro. See all the benefits and more banana peel recipes here.

Banana Peel Farofa recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup of cassava flour

Peel of 1 not very ripe banana, chopped and without the tips

1/2 medium onion chopped

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Chopped green chili to taste

salt to taste

Preparation mode:

Sauté the onion in olive oil, add the chopped banana peel and stir. Let it cook for about 5 minutes and add the manioc flour. Then season with salt and parsley, and stir some more. Turn off the heat and serve.

3. Watermelon

The watermelon rind, especially the white part, has nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin B6 and zinc, which have high antioxidant power and improve blood circulation, a characteristic that makes the watermelon rind also used to improve sexual performance. . See all the benefits of watermelon.

Watermelon Peel Jam Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups of grated watermelon rind

1 cup of sugar

3 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

Preparation mode:

Put all the ingredients in a pan and cook on low heat for about 40 minutes or until the liquid dries up. Remove from heat and serve chilled with toast or as a topping for cakes and desserts.

4. Orange

The orange peel is rich in flavonoids, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substances, and in fiber, nutrients that favor digestion and improve intestinal transit. In addition, orange peel has properties that help reduce gas production and relieve nausea and motion sickness.

It is important to remember that the ideal is to use the peel of organic oranges, as they are not grown with pesticides, substances that accumulate in the fruit peels and that can be harmful to health. The orange peel can be used to make flour or be added to cakes and jams, and is also used to prepare a delicious risotto, as shown in the following recipe.

Orange Peel Risotto

Ingredients:

2 cups of rice

1 orange

1 spoon of butter

3 tablespoons of oil or olive oil

1 onion

Salt, parsley and chives to taste

Preparation:

Wash the orange well with soap and water and then remove its rind with a peeler, to use only the orange rind, not the bud part. To remove the bitter taste of the peel, you must leave it to soak overnight or cook for 3 times, changing the water at each new boil.

In a pan, sauté the onion and orange peels and then add the washed rice, salt, orange juice and enough water to cook everything. Leave on the fire for about 15 minutes, or until the rice is cooked and, when it is almost dry, add parsley and chives to taste and serve while still hot.

5. sleeve

Mango peel contains vitamins A and C, which improve skin health and strengthen the immune system, and is rich in fiber, which improves bowel function and helps with weight loss. See also the benefits of mango.

Mango Peel Cream

Ingredients:

1 packet of colorless gelatin powder

Half a cup of water

2 cups of chopped mango peel

2 cups of milk tea

1.5 cup of sugar

Half a cup of coconut milk

Half a cup of cornstarch

Preparation mode

Dissolve gelatin in water and set aside. Blend the mango peel with the milk in a blender, pass through a sieve and place in a medium saucepan. Add the sugar, coconut milk, starch and bring to the boil, stirring constantly until it thickens. Remove from heat, add the gelatin and mix until completely dissolved. Distribute in individual bowls and take it to the fridge until hardened.

See how to avoid food waste in the following video: