Kaposi’s sarcoma: causes, symptoms and treatment

Kaposi’s sarcoma is a cancer that develops in the innermost layers of blood vessels and the most common manifestation is the appearance of purplish-red skin lesions, which can appear anywhere on the body.

The cause of the appearance of Kaposi’s sarcoma is infection with a subtype of virus of the herpes family called HHV 8, which can be transmitted sexually and through saliva. Infection with this virus is not enough for the appearance of cancer in healthy people, and it is necessary for the individual to have a weakened immune system, as in people with HIV or the elderly.

It is important that Kaposi’s sarcoma is identified and treated to avoid complications, and chemotherapy, radiotherapy or immunotherapy may be indicated by the doctor.

Main causes

Kaposi’s sarcoma usually develops due to infection with a virus from the herpes virus family, HHV-8, but it can also be a consequence of HIV infection, both of which are sexually transmitted. However, the development of Kaposi’s sarcoma is directly related to the person’s immune system.

In general, Kaposi’s sarcoma can be classified into 3 main types according to the factor that influences its development in:

Classic : rare, slowly evolving and affecting mainly elderly men with compromised immune systems;

: rare, slowly evolving and affecting mainly elderly men with compromised immune systems; post-transplant : appears after transplantation, mainly of kidneys, when individuals have a weakened immune system;

: appears after transplantation, mainly of kidneys, when individuals have a weakened immune system; associated with AIDS: which is the most frequent form of Kaposi’s sarcoma, being more aggressive and with rapid development.

In addition to these, there is also endemic or African Kaposi’s sarcoma, which is quite aggressive and affects young people in the African region.

Kaposi’s sarcoma can be fatal when it affects blood vessels in other organs, such as the lungs, liver, or gastrointestinal tract, causing bleeding that is difficult to control.

Symptoms of Kaposi’s Sarcoma

The most common symptoms of Kaposi’s sarcoma are purplish-red skin lesions scattered throughout the body and swelling of the lower limbs due to fluid retention. On black skin, the lesions may be brown or black. In the most severe cases, where Kaposi’s sarcoma affects the gastrointestinal system, liver or lungs, bleeding in these organs, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting can occur.

When the cancer reaches the lungs, it can cause respiratory failure, chest pain, and bloody sputum.

The diagnosis of Kaposi’s sarcoma can be carried out through a biopsy in which cells are removed to be analyzed, X-ray to identify any changes in the lungs or an endoscopy to detect gastrointestinal changes.

How is the treatment done?

Kaposi’s sarcoma is curable, but it depends on the disease state, age and state of the patient’s immune system.

The treatment of Kaposi’s sarcoma can be done through chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy and medications. The use of antiretroviral drugs also helps to reduce the development of the disease and promotes regression of skin lesions, especially in AIDS patients.

In some cases, surgery may be performed, which is usually indicated in people who have a small number of lesions, in which these are removed.