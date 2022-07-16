Pancreas pain: what it can be and what to do

Pancreatic pain is located in the upper part of the abdomen and can be felt as a twinge, and it can radiate to other parts of the body, especially the back. In addition, when this pain is accompanied by other symptoms, such as nausea, diarrhea and loss of appetite, for example, it can be indicative of pancreas problems, which should be investigated and treatment started soon after to prevent complications.

Some of the situations that cause this pain are pancreatitis, which is inflammation of the pancreas, and pancreatic cancer, which should be treated according to the doctor’s recommendation, and surgery, use of anti-inflammatory drugs or painkillers and change in eating habits, for example.

How to know if the pain is in the pancreas

Pancreatic pain is usually felt in the upper abdomen, usually in the center, however this pain can also be indicative of other conditions that are not necessarily related to the pancreas. Thus, it is important that the person is aware of other symptoms that may arise, as it is possible that the pain is actually in the pancreas.

Some of the symptoms that a person should be aware of, in addition to pain, is if the pain radiates to another part of the body, if there is nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, feeling of poor digestion, feeling of a swollen belly and dark urine. As soon as any of these symptoms are identified, it is important that the person consults the doctor so that pancreas pain is confirmed and the cause identified.

Thus, in order to confirm pancreas pain and identify the cause, the gastroenterologist, in addition to evaluating the signs and symptoms presented, recommends performing blood tests, with amylase, lipase and gamma-glutamyl levels being normally indicated. transferase in the blood, in addition to imaging tests such as abdominal ultrasound and computed tomography.

What can it be

1. Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis corresponds to inflammation of the pancreas and happens when the enzymes produced by the pancreas are released inside, promoting the progressive destruction of the organ and its inflammation and leading to the appearance of signs and symptoms such as pain, which worsens over time and after meals, nausea, weight loss, malnutrition and yellow or white stools.

Pancreatitis is usually a consequence of situations that directly interfere with the functioning of the organ, such as excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, obstruction of the bile ducts, infections such as mumps, cystic fibrosis or the presence of autoimmune disease, for example. See more about the causes of pancreatitis.

What to do: It is important to consult the gastroenterologist as soon as you present signs and symptoms of inflammation in the pancreas, so that treatment can be started quickly and avoid complications such as chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic insufficiency.

Treatment for pancreatitis is usually done according to the severity of the symptoms, and the doctor may recommend the use of analgesic and anti-inflammatory drugs, pancreatic enzyme supplementation, in the most severe cases, and diet control.

Check out some nutrition tips for those who have pancreatitis in the following video

2. Pancreatic insufficiency

Pancreatic insufficiency is often a consequence of chronic panceatitis, being characterized by the absence of production of digestive enzymes by the pancreas, leading to the appearance of some symptoms such as pain in the pancreas, poor digestion, presence of fat in the stool, foul-smelling stools, malnutrition and weight loss.

What to do: In this case, the gastroenterologist usually recommends replacing pancreatic enzymes, as it is possible for the digestive process to improve and the person to be able to absorb the necessary nutrients, thus preventing malnutrition and anemia, promoting the person’s quality of life.

3. Pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is also another condition where there is pain in the pancreas in addition to other symptoms such as dark urine, white stools, yellow skin and eyes, decreased appetite and weight loss. These symptoms usually appear when the disease is in more advanced stages and is more frequent in people over 60 years old, with a family history or who have habits that compromise the health of the pancreas.

What to do: It is recommended that the treatment be done according to the doctor’s recommendation to promote the person’s quality of life and prevent metastasis from occurring. Thus, surgery followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions is usually indicated. Read more about treatment for pancreatic cancer.