6 tips to stay healthy in the summer

To maintain health in summer, it is important to avoid the hottest hours of the day, wear light cotton clothes, drink at least 2 liters of water during the day and avoid staying indoors and very hot. This way it is possible to avoid the common problems in summer that arise due to heat, such as dehydration and burns, for example.

In addition, as in summer it is common for people to go to beaches, it is also possible that there is a greater chance of having food poisoning, due to some food consumed in the place, or insect bites, since most insects develop in the hottest seasons. hottest of the year. Thus, it is important to pay attention to the quality of the food and to use repellent, especially at night.

Other tips that can help you stay healthy in the summer are:

1. Avoid the sun between 12pm and 4pm

Although it is not possible to completely avoid the sun, the most important thing is to avoid exposure during the hottest hours, that is, between noon and 4 pm. At this time, the sun’s rays are strongest and, therefore, in addition to a greater risk of sunburn, the body temperature can rise quickly and lead to heat stroke, in which the body loses water and mineral salts, which can lead to dehydration. serious.

During this time, even if you are not lying in the sun, it is essential to apply sunscreen every 3 hours, wear a hat and sunglasses, in addition to drinking plenty of water during this period.

2. Practice physical activity

Physical exercise is essential to keep your body working properly, as well as to eliminate toxins. Thus, during the summer it is recommended that physical activity be done in the early morning or late afternoon, as the sun is not so hot and, therefore, there is not much sun exposure. In addition, whenever possible it is recommended to do physical activity in shady places.

3. Wear light colored cotton clothes

Wearing light, light-colored clothing helps the skin to eliminate excess heat from the body through sweat. Thus, it is preferable to opt for light t-shirts, shorts and summer dresses, for example, in addition to being important to avoid darker clothes, as they absorb more heat.

In addition, it is advisable to prefer clothes made of natural material, such as cotton or linen, instead of synthetic fabrics, such as polyester or lycraas they allow the skin to breathe more easily, preventing an exaggerated increase in body temperature and, consequently, heat stroke.

4. Drink at least 2 liters of water

Although water consumption is important every day, regardless of the time of year, in summer water is essential. This is because due to the typical summer heat, the body loses water more easily, which can impair the correct functioning of the body and result in dehydration.

Therefore, it is important to consume at least 2 liters of water, coconut water, natural juice or iced teas per day. In addition, some fruits and vegetables, such as lettuce, chayote, tomato, melon, pineapple, carrot and banana, have a large amount of water and can be included in the daily diet.

Here are the foods richest in water:

5. Avoid heavy meals

Very large meals, with spicy foods or with other ingredients that are not easily digested, such as sausages, for example, slow down the body and cause an overwork for the stomach, as well as increasing heat, which can be a risk. to health.

In this way, you should choose to eat lighter meals and with foods that are better digested, such as vegetables, fruits and pasta, for example.

6. Keep the environment airy

It is important that the environment has good air circulation, preventing the environment from becoming hot and stuffy, thus being possible to avoid heat stroke and its consequences for health.

To keep the environment well ventilated you can leave the windows open or use a fan or air conditioning, however in the case of air conditioning it is important that maintenance is done regularly to avoid the accumulation of mites and dust and the proliferation of other microorganisms, which can also be harmful to health.

Signs that may indicate heat problems

Heat stroke is one of the main complications of excessive heat exposure. To know if you have heat stroke, it is important to be aware of the symptoms:

Fever and red skin, no sweat;

Rapid pulse and headache;

wheezing;

Dizziness and mental confusion.

In this case, it is recommended to try to refresh the body as soon as possible, drinking water or fresh juice, washing your hands, wrists and the back of the neck with fresh water and staying in front of a fan, for example. But if the symptoms don’t get better, it’s better to go to the doctor. See better about what to do in cases of heat stroke.