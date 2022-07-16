Good options for home remedies to relieve the symptoms of polycystic ovary and even help those who want to get pregnant is the natural treatment with yellow uxi tea, cat’s claw or fenugreek, because these medicinal plants together help in the fight against polycystic ovary, fibroids , endometriosis, urinary tract infections, inflammation of the uterus and menstrual irregularities.

In the case of yellow uxi and cat’s claw teas, these must be prepared separately and taken at different times of the day, the yellow uxi tea in the morning and the cat’s claw tea in the afternoon. Check out other ways to stimulate ovulation and increase your chances of getting pregnant.

Teas for polycystic ovary should not replace the treatment indicated by the gynecologist and should be consumed according to the doctor’s guidance.

1. Yellow uxi tea

Yellow uxi tea is a great home remedy for polycystic ovary because of its anti-inflammatory and contraceptive properties, alleviating the symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome and stimulating ovulation.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon (soup) of yellow uxi;

500 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Place the yellow uxi and water in a pan and bring to a boil. After boiling, cover and let it rest for 10 minutes. Strain and drink the tea in the morning.

2. Cat’s claw tea

The home remedy for polycystic ovary with cat’s claw tea helps in the treatment of this disease because cat’s claw, in addition to being a medicinal plant with anti-inflammatory action, also stimulates ovulation. Learn more about the cat’s claw plant.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of cat’s claw;

500 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Place the ingredients in a pan and bring to a boil. After boiling, cover and let it rest for 10 minutes. Strain and drink afternoon tea.

3. Fenugreek tea

Fenugreek is a medicinal plant that helps regulate hormone levels and therefore can be used to treat various types of problems related to the female genital system. In addition, it also has anti-inflammatory properties that relieve pain caused by polycystic ovary. Learn more about fenugreek.

Ingredients

250 ml of cold water;

1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds.

Preparation mode

Combine the ingredients in a container and let it rest for at least 3 hours. Then turn in a pan and let it boil for 5 to 10 minutes. Finally, strain the mixture and let it cool. This tea can be taken up to 3 times a day.

