Dilated pupils: 7 main causes and when it is severe

The dilated pupil, whose technical name is mydriasis, usually does not pose major problems, being only situational and returning to normal shortly afterwards. However, when pupils take time to return to normal, have different sizes or do not react to light stimuli, it can be a sign of more serious conditions, such as stroke, brain tumor or head trauma, for example.

Pupils are structures present in the eyes responsible for regulating the entry of light and ensuring quality and sharpness of vision. In normal situations, the pupil reacts to light stimuli by dilating or contracting according to the amount of light.

Main causes

The pupil can dilate in several situations, being, in most cases, completely normal. Some situations that can lead to dilation of pupils are:

use of eye drops, especially those used to perform ophthalmological exams, which are used precisely to dilate the pupils and allow visualization of the fundus of the eye. Learn more about the eye exam; Decreased amount of oxygen in the brainwhich could be due to respiratory problems or poisoning, for example; Situations that cause painwhich leads to pupil dilation according to pain intensity; Stress situationstension, fear or shock; brain damagewhether due to accidents or due to the presence of a brain tumor – see what are the main symptoms of brain tumor; Use of drugs, such as amphetamine and LSD, for example, which in addition to causing psychological and behavioral changes, can also lead to physical changes. Know what are the signs that may indicate drug use; Physical attractionwhich is often associated with pupil dilation, however dilation cannot be used as a gauge of sexual desire or attraction.

In addition, pupils can dilate when you are trying too hard to think or are too focused to perform a certain task, for example. As soon as the situation that demands focus and attention ends or when interest is lost, the pupils return to normal.

When it could be a sign of something serious

Dilation can mean a serious problem when the pupil does not react to stimuli and remains dilated, this situation being called paralytic mydriasis, which can happen in one or both eyes. Therefore, if the pupil does not return to normal after a few hours or days, it is important to seek medical help, as it may be a case of head trauma, tumor or aneurysm, for example.

It is common that after accidents, the pupils are evaluated, which is done by stimulating the pupils with a flashlight. This has the objective of verifying if the pupils react to the light stimulus and, thus, to be able to indicate the general state of the person. If there is no reaction, remain dilated or have different sizes, it can mean head trauma or increased intracranial pressure, for example.

How is the treatment done?

A dilated pupil is usually not serious and does not require treatment. Usually the dilated pupil returns to normal in a short time, but in the case of pupil dilation for eye exams it may take a few hours.

However, when it occurs due to drug use or brain problems, for example, it is up to the general practitioner or neurologist to identify the cause and start treatment.