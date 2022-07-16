Sarcoma: what it is, types, causes and treatment

Sarcoma is a rare type of tumor that can involve the skin, bones, internal organs and soft tissues, such as muscles, tendons and fat, for example. There are several types of sarcoma, which can be classified according to where they originate, such as liposarcoma, which originates in adipose tissue, and osteosarcoma, which originates in bone tissue.

Sarcomas can easily invade other sites around their place of origin, which makes treatment more difficult and compromises a person’s quality of life. Therefore, it is important that the diagnosis is made early and, thus, treatment can be established according to the type of sarcoma, usually being indicated surgery to remove the sarcoma and, in some cases, chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

Main types of sarcoma

There are several types of sarcomas that are classified according to their place of origin. The main types are:

Ewing’s Sarcoma , which can appear in bones or soft tissues and is more frequent in children and young adults, up to the age of 20. Understand what Ewing’s sarcoma is;

, which can appear in bones or soft tissues and is more frequent in children and young adults, up to the age of 20. Understand what Ewing’s sarcoma is; Kaposi’s Sarcoma , which affects blood vessels, leads to the appearance of red lesions on the skin and is associated with infection by the human Herpesvirus type 8, HHV8. Know how to recognize the symptoms of Kaposi’s Sarcoma;

, which affects blood vessels, leads to the appearance of red lesions on the skin and is associated with infection by the human Herpesvirus type 8, HHV8. Know how to recognize the symptoms of Kaposi’s Sarcoma; rhabdomyosarcoma which develops in muscles, tendons and connective tissue, being more frequent in young people up to 18 years of age;

which develops in muscles, tendons and connective tissue, being more frequent in young people up to 18 years of age; osteosarcoma in which the bones are compromised;

in which the bones are compromised; Leiomyosarcoma which develops in places where there is smooth muscle, which may be in the abdomen, arms, legs or uterus, for example;

which develops in places where there is smooth muscle, which may be in the abdomen, arms, legs or uterus, for example; liposarcoma, whose development begins where there is adipose tissue. Learn more about liposarcoma.

In the early stages of sarcoma there are usually no signs or symptoms, however as the sarcoma grows and infiltrates other tissues and organs, symptoms may arise that vary with the type of sarcoma. Thus, the growth of a nodule in a certain region of the body can be noticed that may or may not have pain, abdominal pain that worsens over time, presence of blood in the stool or vomit, for example.

Possible causes

The causes of sarcoma development vary according to the type of sarcoma, however, in general, sarcoma development happens more easily in people who have genetic diseases, such as Li-Fraumeni Syndrome and Neurofibromatosis type I, have undergone chemotherapy or radiotherapy or have HIV or human herpesvirus type 8 infection.

In addition, some types of sarcoma, such as rhabdomyosarcoma, for example, can be formed during pregnancy, in which the child is already born with malignant cells, and treatment should be started soon after birth. Learn more about rhabdomyosarcoma.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of sarcoma is made by the general practitioner or oncologist from the evaluation of the signs and symptoms presented by the person, as well as the results of imaging tests, such as ultrasound and tomography.

If any signs of change are seen, the doctor may recommend a biopsy, in which a sample of the possible sarcoma is removed and sent to the laboratory for analysis. The microscopic observation of the material collected makes it possible to say whether it corresponds to a sarcoma, its type and the degree of malignancy. In this way, the doctor can recommend the best treatment.

sarcoma treatment

Treatment for sarcoma varies with the type and, therefore, it is important to identify the type of sarcoma so that the most appropriate treatment is initiated, avoiding complications.

The treatment normally indicated is surgical removal of the sarcoma, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions according to the type of sarcoma identified. It is important that the diagnosis and treatment be made as soon as possible, because if the sarcoma infiltrates the organs and tissues that are around it, the surgery becomes more complicated.

In some cases, when the extent of the sarcoma is large, chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions may be indicated before surgery to reduce the size of the sarcoma and, thus, surgery may be more effective.