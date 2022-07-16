Pulmonary emphysema: what it is, symptoms and how to confirm the diagnosis

Pulmonary emphysema is a respiratory disease in which the lungs lose elasticity due to constant exposure to pollutants or tobacco, mainly, which leads to the destruction of the alveoli, which are structures responsible for the exchange of oxygen. This process of loss of lung elasticity occurs gradually and, therefore, in most cases the symptoms take time to be noticed.

Pulmonary emphysema has no cure, but treatment to relieve symptoms and improve quality of life, which is usually done with the use of bronchodilators and inhaled corticosteroids, as recommended by the pulmonologist. Learn how to treat emphysema.

Symptoms of Pulmonary Emphysema

The symptoms of pulmonary emphysema appear as the lungs lose their elasticity and the alveoli are destroyed and, therefore, it is more common for them to appear after the age of 50, namely:

Feeling short of breath;

Wheezing in the chest;

persistent cough;

Pain or tightness in the chest;

Blue fingers and toes;

Tiredness;

Increased mucus production;

Swelling of the chest and, consequently, of the chest;

Increased susceptibility to lung infections.

Shortness of breath is the most common symptom and it gradually gets worse. In the early stages, shortness of breath appears only when the person makes intense efforts and, as the disease worsens, it can even appear during rest. A good way to assess this symptom is to assess whether there are activities that cause more fatigue than in the past, such as climbing stairs or taking a walk, for example.

In more severe cases, emphysema can even interfere with the ability to do daily activities, such as showering or walking around the house, and also cause lack of appetite, weight loss, depression, difficulty sleeping and decreased libido. Learn more about emphysema and how to prevent it.

Why it happens and how it evolves

Emphysema usually appears in people who smoke and people exposed to a lot of smoke, such as using a wood oven or working in coal mines, for example, as they are very irritating and toxic to lung tissue. In this way, the lungs become less elastic and more injured, which causes a gradual loss of function, so it usually only starts to show the first symptoms after the age of 50.

After the first signs, symptoms tend to get worse if no treatment is done, and the rate of worsening of symptoms varies from person to person, depending on genetic factors.

How to confirm the diagnosis

To identify whether the symptoms are being caused by emphysema, it is advisable to consult a pulmonologist so that he can evaluate the symptoms and perform tests such as chest X-ray or computed tomography, for example.

However, the tests can show normal results even when you have the problem, so if this happens, the doctor can still do lung function tests to assess the exchange of oxygen in the lung, which is called spirometry. Understand how spirometry is done.