Leiomyosarcoma: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Leiomyosarcoma is a rare type of malignant tumor that affects soft tissues and can affect the gastrointestinal tract, skin, oral cavity, scalp and uterus, mainly in postmenopausal women.

This type of sarcoma is serious and tends to spread easily to other organs, which makes treatment more complicated. It is important that people who have been diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma are followed up by the doctor on a regular basis to check the evolution of the disease.

main symptoms

Normally, in the initial phase of leiomyosarcoma, no signs or symptoms are noticed, appearing only during the development of the sarcoma and depending on where it occurs, size and whether or not it has spread to other parts of the body.

In most cases, the symptoms are non-specific and may only be related to where this type of sarcoma develops. So, in general, the signs and symptoms of leiomyosarcoma are:

Fatigue;

Fever;

Unintentional weight loss;

nausea;

General malaise;

Swelling and pain in the region where leiomyosarcoma develops;

Gastrointestinal bleeding;

Abdominal discomfort;

Presence of blood in the stool;

Vomit with blood.

Leiomyosarcoma tends to spread quickly to other places in the body, such as the lungs and liver, which can lead to serious complications and make treatment, which is usually done with surgery, difficult. Therefore, it is important that the person goes to the doctor as soon as signs or symptoms suggestive of this type of tumor appear.

Leiomyosarcoma in the uterus

Leiomyosarcoma in the uterus is one of the main types of leiomyosarcoma and occurs more frequently in postmenopausal women, being characterized by a palpable mass in the uterus that grows over time and may or may not cause pain. In addition, changes in menstrual flow, urinary incontinence and increased abdominal volume can be verified, for example.

Diagnosis of Leiomyosarcoma

The diagnosis of leiomyosarcoma is difficult, as the symptoms are nonspecific. Therefore, the general practitioner or oncologist requests imaging tests, such as ultrasound or tomography, to verify any changes in the tissue. If any changes suggestive of leiomyosarcoma are observed, the doctor may recommend a biopsy to verify the malignancy of the sarcoma.

how is the treatment

Treatment is mainly done through surgical removal of the leiomyosarcoma, and removal of the organ may be necessary if the disease is already at a more advanced stage.

Chemotherapy or radiotherapy is not indicated in the case of leiomyosarcoma, as this type of tumor does not respond very well to this type of treatment, however the doctor may recommend this type of treatment before performing the surgery in order to reduce the rate of growth of tumor cells, slow down the spread and make it easier to remove the tumor.