Ewing’s sarcoma: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that arises in the bones or surrounding soft tissue, causing symptoms such as pain or constant pain in a region of the body with bone, excessive tiredness or the appearance of a fracture with no apparent cause.

Although it can appear at any age, this type of cancer is much more common in children or young adults between the ages of 10 and 20, usually starting in a long bone such as the hip, arm or leg.

Depending on when it is identified, Ewing’s sarcoma may be curable, however, high doses of chemotherapy or radiation are usually required to completely eliminate the cancer. For this reason, even after finishing the treatment, it is necessary to make regular visits to the oncologist to monitor if the cancer returns or if there are late side effects of the treatment.

Symptoms of Ewing’s Sarcoma

In the early stages, Ewing’s sarcoma usually does not cause symptoms, however, as the disease progresses, some signs and symptoms may appear that are not very specific, and Ewing’s sarcoma can be confused with other bone diseases. In general, the symptoms of Ewing’s sarcoma are:

Pain, aching sensation, or swelling in a place on the body with bone;

Bone pain that gets worse at night or with physical activity

Excessive tiredness for no apparent reason;

Constant low-grade fever for no apparent reason;

Weight loss without dieting;

General malaise and weakness;

Frequent fractures, especially in the more advanced stages of the disease, as the bones become more fragile.

This type of tumor mainly affects the long bones of the body, with the highest incidence in the femur, hip bones and humerus, which corresponds to the long bone of the arm. Although not common, this tumor can also affect other bones in the body and spread to other regions of the body, characterizing metastasis, the main site of metastasis being the lungs, which makes treatment more difficult.

The specific cause of Ewing’s sarcoma is not yet known, however the disease does not appear to be hereditary and, therefore, there is no risk of passing it from parents to children, even if there are other cases in the family.

How to confirm the diagnosis

Initially, Ewing’s sarcoma can be quite difficult to identify, as the symptoms are similar to more common conditions such as sprains or torn ligaments. Thus, to confirm the diagnosis of Ewing’s sarcoma, the doctor, in addition to evaluating the symptoms, indicates the performance of imaging tests in order to identify bone changes and suggestive of tumor, such as tomography, X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for Ewing’s sarcoma can vary depending on the size of the tumor. In the case of larger tumors, treatment is usually started with chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy sessions to reduce the size of the tumor and promote the elimination of a good part of the cancer cells, thus making it possible to perform tumor removal surgery, avoiding also metastasis.

Surgery for Ewing’s sarcoma involves removing the affected part of the bone and surrounding tissue, but in cases of larger tumors, a limb may be removed. Then, chemotherapy or radiotherapy sessions may be recommended again to ensure the elimination of cancer cells and reduce the risk of metastasis.

It is important that, even after the surgery and chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions, the person consults the doctor on a regular basis to check if the treatment was effective or if there is any chance of recurrence.