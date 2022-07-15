Urogynecology: what it is, indications and when to go to the urogynecologist

Urogynecology is a medical sub-specialty related to the treatment of the female urinary system. Thus, it involves professionals specialized in urology or gynecology with the aim of treating urinary incontinence, recurrent urinary tract infection and genital prolapse, for example.

Urogynecology is also one of the specialties of physiotherapy, aiming at the prevention and rehabilitation of problems related to the vagina, pelvic floor and rectum.

when is indicated

Urogynecology serves to identify and treat situations involving the female urinary system, such as:

Urinary system infections such as cystitis;

Recurrent urinary tract infection;

Fallen uterus and bladder;

Vaginal sagging;

Pelvic pain during intimate contact;

Vulvodynia, which is characterized by pain, irritation, or redness in the vulva;

Genital prolapse;

In addition, the urogynecologist can treat fecal and urinary incontinence, whose treatment can be done by a physical therapist through exercises that help strengthen the pelvic floor and help in the treatment of identified changes, and physiotherapy can be done with electrostimulation, lymphatic drainage , postural correction and exercises according to the situation to be treated.

When to go to the urogynecologist

It is recommended to consult the urogynecologist when any disease related to the female urinary system is identified by the general practitioner. Thus, after identification, the patient is referred to urogynecological physiotherapy or to a gynecologist or urologist whose sub-specialty is urogynecology. However, this does not prevent the patient from going directly to the urogynecologist at the first symptoms felt.

The urogynecologist determines the treatment by evaluating the results of various tests, such as laboratory tests, imaging tests such as X-rays, resonance and ultrasound, urodynamics and cystoscopy, which is an endoscope exam that aims to observe the urinary tract. lower limbs, such as the urethra and bladder. Understand how cystoscopy is performed.