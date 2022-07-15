Ruby nevus: what it is, main causes and how to remove it

The ruby ​​nevus, also called senile angioma or ruby ​​angioma, is a red spot that appears on the skin in adulthood and can increase in size and quantity with aging. It is quite common and does not pose a health risk, however, if there is bleeding, a dermatologist should be consulted for a more accurate diagnosis.

The ruby ​​nevus is a type of skin angioma, which usually appears in places of poor visualization, such as the scalp and back, but which can also be present on the trunk and face, although less frequently. It is the main skin disease of the elderly and has no symptoms.

Treatment is usually done for aesthetic purposes, and can be through laser or cryotherapy. The best way to prevent ruby ​​nevus is to use sunscreen and avoid being exposed to the sun for a long time so that there is no premature aging of the skin, which favors the appearance of this red spot.

Main features

The ruby ​​nevus initially appears as small, flat and red spots, but with aging, they can increase in size, reaching 5 mm, and have a bright red color. These spots do not regress, that is, they can only be removed with some type of treatment, and they evolve slowly.

There are usually no symptoms, but in some cases there may be bleeding if there is a blow to the area where the ruby ​​nevus is located. Thus, it is important to go to the dermatologist for a new analysis of the red bumps on the skin.

Know how to recognize the characteristics of other types of angioma.

What causes ruby ​​nevus

It is not yet known what is the cause of the appearance of the ruby ​​nevus, but among the factors that may be related to its occurrence are skin aging, prolonged exposure to the sun and chemical compounds and stress. In addition, people who have diabetes are more likely to have ruby ​​nevi, and even more in the body.

How to remove ruby ​​nevus

The treatment of ruby ​​nevus is usually done for aesthetic purposes only, and can be done with:

Laser which promotes decreased blood flow in the vessel, eliminating the ruby ​​nevus;

which promotes decreased blood flow in the vessel, eliminating the ruby ​​nevus; cryotherapy, in which a spray of liquid nitrogen is placed on the red spot;

in which a spray of liquid nitrogen is placed on the red spot; electrocoagulation, an electric current is applied directly to the ruby ​​nevus;

an electric current is applied directly to the ruby ​​nevus; sclerotherapywhich is a technique in which a substance is injected into the blood vessel to eliminate it.

The type of treatment may vary depending on the amount and location of the ruby ​​nevus.

home treatment options

Home treatment for ruby ​​nevus can be done with castor oil or green apple juice. Castor oil is used to moisturize the skin and should be applied to the red spot once a day for 7 days. Green apple has antioxidant properties, being able to delay skin aging and thus prevent the progression of ruby ​​nevus. Green apple juice should be applied to the area at least 3 times a day for 3 weeks.

To prevent other red spots from appearing on the skin, it is important to use sunscreen, avoid being exposed to the sun for a long time, have a healthy diet and take showers with cold water to improve circulation.