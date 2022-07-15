How to identify pulmonary emphysema, prevention and treatment

Pulmonary emphysema can be identified by observing the appearance of symptoms related to lung involvement, such as rapid breathing, coughing or difficulty breathing, for example. Thus, to confirm emphysema, the doctor recommends performing some tests to evaluate the functioning of the lungs and, thus, it is possible to start the most appropriate treatment.

Emphysema is more common in people who have smoked for several years, since smoking promotes the destruction of lung alveoli, interfering with gas exchange. Thus, to avoid the disease it is important to avoid smoking or staying in environments where there is a lot of cigarette smoke.

How to identify pulmonary emphysema

The diagnosis of pulmonary emphysema is made by the general practitioner or pulmonologist according to the signs and symptoms presented by the person, health history, life habits and evaluation of the results of requested tests. Thus, it is important that the person is attentive and consults the doctor as soon as he notices the appearance of some signs and symptoms, such as:

Difficulty breathing;

wheezing;

Cough;

Sensation of shortness of breath, with the aggravation of the disease.

Thus, after evaluating the symptoms by the doctor, tests to assess lung function and pulmonary auscultation should be requested to check the sounds produced by the lung at the time of breathing. In addition, a test to assess lung capacities, called spirometry, which measures the volume of inspired air to check whether they are satisfactory or not, in addition to x-ray or tomography and arterial blood gas analysis.

Thus, based on the results obtained in the exams and the correlation with the person’s symptoms and lifestyle habits, such as smoking, for example, it is possible that a diagnosis of pulmonary emphysema can be made.

See what other symptoms may indicate pulmonary emphysema.

How does pulmonary emphysema arise?

Emphysema is characterized by the destruction of a large number of alveoli, which are small structures within the lung responsible for gas exchange and oxygen entry into the bloodstream, in addition to compromising the lung’s ability to expand.

Thus, oxygen cannot enter the body properly, leading to the appearance of the characteristic symptoms of emphysema, as the lungs fill with air but are not completely emptied to allow new air to enter.

Most cases of emphysema are in people who smoke, as cigarette smoke affects the alveoli, reducing air entry. In addition to smoking, pulmonary emphysema can happen as a result of respiratory diseases, such as chronic bronchitis, asthma or cystic fibrosis, prolonged exposure to pollution or smoke, for example.

How to prevent pulmonary emphysema

The best way to prevent emphysema is not to smoke, but staying in places where there is cigarette smoke is also important. Other ways include treating any respiratory infection such as the flu, cold, bronchitis and pneumonia as soon as possible. Other tips are:

Avoid air pollutants, indoor air fresheners, chlorine and other strong-smelling products;

Avoid strong emotions such as anger, aggression, anxiety and stress;

Avoid staying in extremes of temperature, both in very hot and very cold places;

Avoid staying close to fires or grills because of the smoke;

Avoid staying in foggy places, because the air quality is lower;

Get the flu vaccine every year.

In addition, you should have a healthy and balanced diet, preferring vegetables, fruits, whole grains and vegetables, increasingly reducing the consumption of industrialized, processed and salt-rich foods. Drinking ginger tea regularly is a good prevention strategy because it is antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, which is useful for keeping cells healthy.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of pulmonary emphysema should always be guided by a pulmonologist, since it is necessary to adapt it to the symptoms presented and the degree of development of the disease. However, in all cases it is important to avoid the use of cigarettes and not to stay in places with a lot of pollution or smoke.

In addition, medicines to dilate the structures of the lung and help the entry of air, such as Salbutamol or Salmeterol, can also be prescribed. But in the case of more intense symptoms, it may also be necessary to use corticosteroids, such as Beclomethasone or Budesonide, to relieve inflammation in the airways and reduce difficulty breathing.

The doctor may also recommend chest physiotherapy sessions, which use exercises that help expand the lung and increase oxygen levels in the body. See how the treatment for pulmonary emphysema is done.

home treatment

A great home treatment to control emphysema is to breathe properly. To do this, you should sit on the bed or on the sofa with your legs stretched out and leaning back, place your hands on your belly and while inhaling, observe the movements in your abdomen and chest. When inhaling, count up to 2 seconds, while the air enters the lungs and to exhale, press your lips slightly, prolonging exhalation.

Pulmonary emphysema turns into cancer?

Emphysema is not cancer, but it increases a person’s chances of developing lung cancer, especially if they continue to smoke after diagnosis.