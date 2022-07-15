Bladder infection: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Bladder infection, also known as cystitis, is usually caused by bacteria, which enter the urethra and multiply, due to an imbalance of the microbiota from the genital region, reaching the bladder and causing signs and symptoms such as irritation, inflammation and frequent urge to urinate.

In most cases, treatment consists of the administration of antibiotics, analgesics and anti-inflammatories, and medication may also be recommended to prevent a recurrence, especially in people who tend to have urinary infections very often.

what are the symptoms

Some of the most common symptoms that can arise during an episode of bladder infection are:

Frequent urge to urinate, which persists even after emptying the bladder;

Irritation of the urethra;

Cloudy and foul-smelling urine;

Presence of blood in the urine;

Abdominal pain and feeling of heaviness in the bladder;

Discomfort during sexual intercourse.

In some cases, the person may also have a low-grade fever. Learn to identify the symptoms of a urinary tract infection, through our online test.

Possible causes

Bladder infections usually result from changes in the balance of the microbiota in the genital region, which favors the proliferation of microorganisms naturally found in the body or externally.

The microbiota corresponds to the set of microorganisms naturally present in the body and its balance can be interfered with by factors such as incorrect intimate hygiene, holding in pee for a long time, having sex without a condom, drinking little water during the day, use of certain medications or presence of chronic diseases, for example.

Learn about other risk factors that can lead to an imbalance of the microbiota in the genital region.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment usually consists of the administration of antibiotics, such as nitrofurantoin, fosfomycin, sulfamethoxazole + trimethoprim, ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin or penicillins and their derivatives, which should only be used when recommended by the doctor.

In addition, an analgesic and/or an antispasmodic may also be recommended, to relieve unpleasant symptoms such as pain and burning when urinating, or a feeling of heaviness in the bladder, as is the case with flavoxate (Urispás), scopolamine (Buscopan and Tropinal) and hyoscyamine (Tropinal), which are medicines that relieve all these symptoms associated with the urinary tract.

How to prevent a relapse

There are simple gestures that can prevent the emergence of new urinary infections, such as drinking water frequently, using condoms and urinating right after sexual intercourse, adopting good hygiene habits, wiping from front to back when going to the bathroom, and avoiding using of irritating products.

In addition, there are food supplements that can also help prevent a relapse, which contain red cranberry extract, known for cranberry, which may be associated with other components, which act by preventing the adhesion of bacteria to the urinary tract and balancing the microbiota of the genital region, creating an adverse environment for the development of urinary infections.

There is also an oral vaccine, called Uro-Vaxom, which contains components extracted from Escherichia coliwhich acts by stimulating the body’s natural defenses against urinary tract infections.

Watch the following video and also learn what to eat to complement the treatment of bladder infection: