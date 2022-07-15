How to choose the best sunscreen for babies and children

Sunscreen should be used on babies from 6 months of age, as it is very important to protect fragile skin from the harsh rays of the sun, which can cause serious problems such as burns or skin cancer. Babies who are most at risk for sun damage are those with blond or red hair, light eyes, and fair skin.

Some tips for shopping for the best baby protector include:

Prefer a specific baby formula from trusted children’s product brands

from trusted children’s product brands Choosing a waterproof formula as it stays longer on the skin;

as it stays longer on the skin; Give preference to formulas with titanium dioxide or zinc oxide as they are ingredients that are not absorbed, reducing the risk of allergy;

as they are ingredients that are not absorbed, reducing the risk of allergy; Opt for a protector with an FPS greater than 30 and against UVA and UVB rays;

and against UVA and UVB rays; Avoid sunscreens with insect repellentsbecause they increase the risk of allergy.

It is not recommended to apply before 6 months of age because most sunscreens contain chemicals that can irritate the skin and, therefore, if used in excess, can cause a serious allergic reaction.

Therefore, before applying any type of sunscreen to the baby’s skin, it is important to consult the pediatrician and then test the product on a small area of ​​the skin to see if there are any changes during the next 48 hours. This test must be done whenever a product is changed. Here’s what to do if you have an allergic reaction to sunscreen.

In addition to knowing how to choose the best protector, it is also important not to forget to dress the baby properly to protect as much of the skin as possible, without exaggerating the layers of clothing, as they can greatly increase the body temperature.

The exposure time should be done in the early morning and late afternoon, avoiding the hours between 10 am and 4 pm, when the sun’s rays are more intense.

How to apply sunscreen

Depending on the age of the baby, there are different precautions when going to the beach or putting on sunscreen:

1. Up to 6 months

Up to 6 months, it is advised to avoid sun exposure in the baby and, therefore, the protector does not need to be used either. The baby should not be exposed directly to the sun, nor be on the beach, nor under the umbrella, because the sun can still penetrate the fabric and harm the baby.

On a day-to-day basis, if it is necessary to go out on the street, to go to an appointment, for example, the ideal is to give preference to light clothes and cover your face with sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.

2. More than 6 months

Use sunscreen abundantly, passing it all over the body to prevent the baby from exposing unprotected areas while playing on the beach, for example. You should re-apply the sunscreen every 2 hours, even if the baby doesn’t go in the water, because perspiration also removes the cream.

3. At all ages

The sunscreen should be applied to the skin about 30 minutes before sun exposure to ensure complete protection from the first minute. In addition, it is important to apply the protector all over the skin of the face, even around the eyes.

Sunscreen should be used every day, even during winter, as the sun’s rays can always attack the skin.

