Chromium picolinate: what it is, what it is for and how to take it

Chromium picolinate is a nutritional supplement composed of picolinic acid and chromium, being indicated mainly for people with diabetes or insulin resistance, as it helps to regulate blood glucose and insulin levels.

This supplement can be purchased in capsule form, at the pharmacy, health food stores or online stores, and must be used under the recommendation of a nutritionist or doctor, who will indicate how this supplement should be consumed.

what is it for

Chromium picolinate is indicated in case of chromium deficiency in the body. However, some studies have shown that this supplement could also have several other health benefits, and can be used to:

Help regulate blood sugar as it increases sensitivity to insulin, a hormone responsible for controlling blood glucose, and therefore could have benefits for people who have diabetes and insulin resistance;

Promote weight loss, as it can also interfere with the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and proteins. However, the results on this benefit are still inconclusive, as they indicate that the weight loss was not significant;

especially in people with hyperinsulinemia or diabetes; Decrease hunger and promote weight lossas a study showed that chromium picolinate supplementation could help decrease binge eating because it may be involved in serotonin synthesis and improved insulin activity.

Due to the fact that chromium picolinate is related to serotonin synthesis, it can also interfere with dopamine and, therefore, some studies indicate that this supplement may have antidepressant and anxiolytic action.

However, it is important to mention that more studies are needed to prove the effectiveness of this nutritional supplement in all the aspects mentioned above.

How to take

The use of chromium picolinate must be done according to the doctor’s or nutritionist’s indication, but generally consists of the ingestion of 1 capsule per day before one of the main meals, and the duration of the treatment must be indicated by the health professional.

Some scientific studies indicate that the duration of treatment depends on the purpose of using the supplement, ranging from 4 weeks to 6 months. The dose used is also variable, and 25 to 1000 mcg/day may be indicated.

However, it is recommended that the daily dose of chromium be between 50 to 300 mcg, but in the case of athletes, people who are overweight or obese, or when the supplement is used to lower cholesterol and triglycerides, it may be recommended increasing the dose to 100 to 700 mcg per day for about 6 weeks.

Possible side effects

Side effects that may occur during treatment are headache, insomnia, diarrhea, vomiting, liver problems and anemia. However, this supplement is in most cases well tolerated, with side effects occurring infrequently.

It is important that people with diabetes talk to their doctor before using this supplement, as it may be necessary to adjust the dose of the hypoglycemic agent, and in these cases, it is also necessary to control blood glucose levels during the period of use of the supplement. in order to avoid hypoglycemic attacks.

Contraindications

Chromium picolinate is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula, people with renal insufficiency or serious illness, children under 12 years of age, pregnant women and women who are breast-feeding, unless recommended by a doctor.