Colostrum: what it is, what it is for and nutritional composition

Colostrum is the first milk that a woman produces to breastfeed her baby during the first 2 to 4 days after delivery. This breast milk accumulates in the alveolar cells of the breasts in the last months of pregnancy, being characterized by a yellow color, in addition to being caloric and nutritious.

Colostrum promotes the growth and health of the newborn, strengthens the relationship between mother and baby and contributes to the maturation of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it stimulates the baby’s immune system, ensuring antibodies that prevent the development of diseases such as allergy or diarrhea, for example, in addition to reducing the risk of infant morbidity and mortality.

What is it for and what is the composition?

Colostrum has macro and micronutrients necessary to maintain the nutritional status of the baby and promote its growth, being characterized by being rich in proteins, mainly immunoglobulins, antimicrobial peptides, antibodies and other bioactive molecules that have immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory properties that help stimulate and develop the baby’s immune system, protecting against various diseases.

In addition, colostrum has a yellow color due to the fact that it is rich in carotenoids, which are soon transformed in the body into vitamin A, which also plays a fundamental role in the immune system and visual health, in addition to acting as an antioxidant, helping to reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases.

The first breast milk is easily digested, contributing to the development of the gastrointestinal system and favoring the establishment of a beneficial intestinal microbiota, in addition to being rich in electrolytes and zinc.

The characteristics of colostrum are appropriate to the needs of the newborn baby. In addition, colostrum lasts only 2 or 3 days, at which time the “milk rise” occurs and transition milk begins, still with a yellowish color.

Colostrum nutritional information

The following table indicates the nutritional composition of colostrum and transitional and mature milk:

Colostrum (g/dL) Transition milk (g/dL) mature milk (g/dL) Protein 3.1 0.9 0.8 Fat 2.1 3.9 4.0 Lactose 4.1 5.4 6.8 oligosaccharides 2.4 – 1.3

During breastfeeding, if the mother has cracked nipples, it is normal for colostrum to come out with blood, but the baby can still breastfeed because it is not harmful to him.

The doctor may recommend the use of a healing ointment for the nipples to be used throughout the breastfeeding that can prevent these cracks. However, the main cause of nipple cracking is the baby’s poor latching on to the breast. Check out the complete guide to breastfeeding for beginners.