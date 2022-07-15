Staphylococcus epidermidis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

O Staphylococcus epidermidisor S. epidermidis, is a gram-positive bacterium that is naturally present in the skin, causing no harm to the body. This microorganism is considered opportunistic, as it is capable of causing disease when the immune system is weakened, for example.

Because it is naturally present in the body, the Staphylococcus epidermidis it is not widely considered in clinical practice, since most of the times it is isolated in the laboratory, it means sample contamination. However, this microorganism is able to easily grow in medical devices, and it has been reported to be resistant to several antibiotics, which makes it difficult to treat the infection.

How to identify infection by S. epidermidis

The main type of infection by S. epidermidis is sepsis, which corresponds to infection in the blood, since this bacterium can easily enter the body, especially when the immune system is compromised, in addition to being associated with endocarditis. Thus, infection by S. epidermidis can be identified through the analysis of symptoms, the main ones being:

High fever;

Excessive tiredness;

Headache;

General malaise;

Decreased blood pressure;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

O S. epidermidis is normally associated with infections in a hospital environment due to its ability to colonize in intravascular devices, large wounds and prostheses, for example, managing to proliferate and resist treatment.

How the diagnosis is made

In the laboratory, the identification of this bacterium is done through tests, the main one being the coagulase test, which differentiates the S. epidermidis of Staphylococcus aureus. O S. epidermidis does not have this enzyme and, therefore, is said to be coagulase negative, and is considered the coagulase negative staphylococcus with the greatest clinical importance, since it is associated with sample contamination, opportunistic infections and colonization of medical devices.

To differentiate from other coagulase-negative staphylococci species, the novobiocin test is usually performed, which is carried out with the objective of verifying resistance or sensitivity to this antibiotic. O S. epidermidis is usually sensitive to this antibiotic, and the treatment is usually indicated by the doctor. However, there are strains of S. epidermidis that already have a resistance mechanism against this antibiotic, which makes treatment difficult.

Often the presence of S. epidermidis in the blood does not necessarily mean infection, because since it is found on the skin, during the blood collection process, the bacteria may enter the circulation, being considered contamination of the sample in many cases. Therefore, the diagnosis of infection by S. epidermidis it is made from the analysis of two or more blood cultures, which are usually collected in different places to avoid false results.

Therefore, the diagnosis of infection by S. epidermidis is confirmed when all blood cultures are positive for that microorganism. When only one of the blood cultures is positive for S. epidermidis and the others are positive for another microorganism, it is considered contamination.

Which is S. epidermidis resistant

Often, sample contamination by S. epidermidis it is misinterpreted by the laboratories and indicated as an infection in the test result, which causes the doctor to indicate the use of antibiotics against the “infection”. The inappropriate use of antibiotics can favor the formation of resistant bacteria, making treatment difficult.

Currently, infection by S. epidermidis have been frequent in hospitalized patients and, therefore, have gained clinical importance not only due to the indiscriminate use of antibiotics, but also to their ability to form biofilms on medical equipment, which favors the proliferation of this bacterium and resistance to treatments.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for infection by Staphylococcus epidermidis is usually done with the use of antibiotics, however, the antimicrobial of choice varies according to the characteristics of the bacteria, since many have resistance mechanisms. Thus, the use of Vancomycin and Rifampicin, for example, may be recommended by the doctor.

Furthermore, treatment for S. epidermidis is only indicated when the infection is confirmed. In case of suspected contamination of the sample, new samples are collected to verify if there was contamination or if it represents infection.

In the case of colonization of catheters or prostheses by S. epidermidis, replacement of the medical device is normally recommended. Currently, some hospitals adopt the use of antiseptic equipment that prevents the formation of biofilm and the development of Staphylococcus epidermidispreventing infection.