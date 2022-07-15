When should baby teeth fall out (and what to do)

The first teeth begin to fall out naturally around the age of 6, in the same order they appeared. Thus, it is common for the first teeth to fall out to be the front teeth, as these are the first teeth to appear in most children.

However, each child develops in a different way and that is why in some cases, another tooth may be lost first, without indicating any kind of problem. But in any case, if there is any doubt, it is always best to consult a pediatrician or a dentist, especially if the tooth falls out before the age of 5 or if the tooth loss is related to a fall or blow, for example.

Here’s what to do when a tooth falls out or breaks due to a knock or fall.

Order of falling milk teeth

The order of fall of the first baby teeth can be seen in the following image:

After the baby tooth falls out, the most common thing is for the permanent tooth to erupt within 3 months. However, in some children this time may be longer, and that is why it is important to follow up with a dentist or pediatrician. The panoramic x-ray exam can indicate if the child’s dentition is within the expected for its age, but the dentist should only perform this exam before the age of 6 if it is extremely necessary.

Know what to do when the baby tooth falls out, but the other one takes a while to come out.

What to do after a toothache

After trauma to the tooth, it can break, become very malleable and fall out, or become stained or even have a small ball of pus on the gum. Depending on the situation, you should:

1. If the tooth breaks

If the tooth breaks, you can keep the piece of the tooth in a glass of water, saline solution or milk so that the dentist can see if it is possible to restore the tooth by gluing the broken piece itself or with composite resin, improving the appearance of the child’s smile.

However, if the tooth breaks only at the tip, it is usually not necessary to perform any more specific treatment and applying fluoride may be sufficient. However, when the tooth breaks in half or when there is almost nothing left of the tooth, the dentist may choose to restore or remove the tooth through minor surgery, especially if the root of the tooth is affected.

2. If the tooth becomes soft

After a blow directly into the mouth, the tooth may become malleable and the gum may become red, swollen or with pus, which may indicate that the root has been affected, and may even become infected. In these cases, you should go to the dentist, as it may be necessary to remove the tooth through dental surgery.

3. If the tooth becomes crooked

If the tooth becomes crooked, out of its normal position, the child should be taken to the dentist so that he can evaluate because the sooner the tooth returns to its normal position, the greater the chances of it being completely recovered.

The dentist may place a retainer wire for the tooth to recover, but if the tooth hurts and if it has any mobility, there is a possibility of fracture, and the tooth needs to be removed.

4. If the tooth enters the gum

If after the trauma the tooth reenters the gum, it is necessary to go to the dentist immediately because an x-ray may be necessary to assess whether the bone, the root of the tooth or even the germ of the permanent tooth has been affected. The dentist may remove the tooth or wait for it to return to its normal position on its own, depending on how much tooth has entered the gum.

5. If the tooth falls out

If the tooth falls out prematurely, an x-ray may be needed to see if the germ of the permanent tooth is in the gum, which indicates that the tooth will erupt soon. Normally, no specific treatment is required and it is enough to wait for the permanent tooth to grow. But if the permanent tooth takes a long time to come out, here’s what to do in: when the milk tooth falls out and another doesn’t come out.

If the dentist deems it necessary, he can suture the site, giving 1 or 2 stitches to facilitate the recovery of the gum and in case of a baby tooth falling out after a trauma, an implant should not be placed, because it can harm the development of the permanent tooth. The implant would only be an option if the child does not have a permanent tooth.

6. If the tooth becomes dark

If the tooth changes color and becomes darker than the others, this may indicate that the pulp has been affected and a color change that manifests itself days or weeks after trauma to the tooth may indicate that the root of the tooth has died and that it is necessary remove it through surgery.

Sometimes, a dental trauma needs to be evaluated soon after its occurrence, after 3 months and even after 6 months and once a year, so that the dentist can personally assess if the permanent tooth is erupting and if it is healthy or needs some treatment. treatment.

Warning signs to return to the dentist

The main warning sign to go back to the dentist is toothache, so if parents notice that the child complains of pain when the permanent tooth is coming in, it is important to make an appointment. You should also go back to the dentist if the area is swollen, very red or has pus.