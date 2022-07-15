What does low birth weight mean, causes and what to do

Low birth weight, or “small baby for gestational age”, is a term used for newborns weighing less than 2,500g, which may or may not be premature.

In most cases, low birth weight is more common in premature babies, but it can happen in babies of different gestational ages, being related to the existence of health problems in the mother or to situations capable of affecting the development of pregnancy, such as urinary infections. repeated episodes, severe anemia or thrombophilia.

After birth, the low birth weight baby may need to be admitted to an intensive care unit, depending on their health conditions, however, in cases where the baby has no complications and weighs more than 2,000g, they can go home as long as parents follow the pediatrician’s recommendations.

Main causes

The causes of low birth weight can be related to the mother’s health conditions, problems with the baby’s development during pregnancy or reduced amount of nutrients offered to the baby during pregnancy.

The main factors that cause low birth weight are:

Cigarette use;

Consumption of alcoholic beverages;

Mother’s malnutrition;

Repeated urine infections;

Eclampsia;

Problems with the placenta;

severe anemia;

Deformities in the uterus;

thrombophilia;

Prematurity.

In addition, pregnant women who have had a placental abruption or who are pregnant with twins can also have a low birth weight newborn. Therefore, it is important to follow up with an obstetrician throughout pregnancy, because through the ultrasound, the doctor may suspect that the baby is not growing enough and, soon after, make recommendations for specific care and treatments.

What to do

When the doctor diagnoses a low birth weight baby during pregnancy, it is recommended that the mother rest, maintain a healthy diet, drink an average of 2 liters of water a day and do not smoke or consume alcoholic beverages.

In addition, some babies who are born with low birth weight need specialized care in an intensive care unit in hospitals in order to gain weight and receive constant medical care.

However, not all babies born with low birth weight need to be hospitalized and do not develop complications, and can often go home as soon as they are born. In these cases, the most important thing is to follow the pediatrician’s guidelines and offer breast milk, as this will help him gain weight and develop properly. See more about other low birth weight baby care.

Possible complications

Generally, the lower the birth weight, the greater the risk of complications, some of which may be:

Low levels of oxygen;

Inability to maintain body temperature;

infections;

Discomfort to breathe;

Bleeds;

Neurological and gastrointestinal problems;

Low glucose;

Vision changes.

Although not all low birth weight newborns develop these complications, they must be monitored by a pediatrician, so that their development occurs normally.