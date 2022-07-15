What to do when your child hits his head

Most of the time, the falls are not serious and in the place where the head was hit, there is usually only a slight swelling, known as a “bump”, or bruise that usually goes away in 2 weeks, not being necessary to go to the emergency room. .

However, there are also situations that require more attention, and the child should be taken to the emergency room, especially if he loses consciousness or is vomiting.

When the child falls and hits his head, it is advised:

Try to calm the childkeeping the speech as calm as possible; watch the child for 24 hours to see if there is swelling or deformity in any part of the head, as well as unusual behavior; Apply a cold compress or ice in the region of the head where it hit, for about 20 minutes, repeating 1 hour later; apply an ointmentlike hirudoid, for hematoma, in the following days.

Usually, with the application of ice and ointment, the bruise will disappear around 2 weeks after the fall. However, if the child has a clotting problem or is undergoing treatment that causes a reduction in platelets, it is necessary to seek medical attention as soon as possible, even if the blow was apparently mild, as there is a greater risk of bleeding.

when to go to the hospital

After the child hits his head, call 911 or seek emergency medical attention if any of the following alert situations occur:

Loss of consciousness;

Vomiting immediately after the fall or even hours later;

Excessive crying that does not stop even with the mother’s affection;

Difficulty moving an arm or leg;

wheezing or very slow breathing;

Complaints of altered vision;

Difficulty walking or loss of balance;

Purple eyes;

Changed behavior.

Some of these signs may indicate that the child has suffered a head injury, so it is important to start treatment as soon as possible to avoid sequelae.

In addition, it is advisable to go to the doctor if the child has a bleeding wound or open wound, as suturing may be necessary.

It is important not to forget to take the child’s documents, explain exactly what happened and inform the doctors if the child has any type of illness or allergy.

What to do if the child does not breathe

In cases where the child hits his head, becomes unconscious and does not breathe, it is important to follow these steps:

Ask for help: if you are alone, ask for help by shouting out loud “I need help! The child is passed out!” Immediately call 911, notifying what happened, location and name. If another person is nearby, the medical emergency call must be made by that person; Permeable the roadslaying the child on his back on the floor, lifting the chin back; Take 5 breaths into the child’s mouthto help the air reach the child’s lungs; Start cardiac massages, making compression movements in the center of the chest, between the nipples. In babies and children under 1 year it is recommended to use both thumbs instead of hands. See how to do cardiac massage correctly; Repeat 2 breaths in the child’s mouth between every 30 heart massages.

Cardiac massage should be continued until the ambulance arrives, the child is breathing again, or until exhaustion. If there is another person nearby who feels capable of performing cardiac massage, you can alternate with that person to rest and be able to maintain compressions for longer.

How to prevent your child from hitting their head

To prevent a fall and prevent the child from hitting their head, it is necessary to take some precautions such as preventing babies from being alone on the bed, not placing the baby in comfort on very high counters or benches, supervising small children when they are on higher surfaces. high, such as high chairs or strollers.

It is also important to protect windows with bars and screens, supervise children in places that have stairs, and ensure that older children wear helmets when riding bicycles, rollerblades or skateboardsfor example.